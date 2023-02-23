“Oh, my goodness,” Natalie exclaimed as she read the sign about a Lenten fish fry at the fire hall. “I totally forgot it was Friday. You must have forgotten, too. We ate beef vegetable soup and hot dogs for lunch at Aunt Wilda’s house.”
“I didn’t forget,” her sister answered. “You know Aunt Wilda has heart trouble, and what she gave us was easy for her to prepare. She wouldn’t think about it being Friday because her church doesn’t prohibit meat on Fridays during Lent. I felt it would be less than loving to cause her stress by asking for something other than what she could easily do.”
“I guess you’re right,” Natalie replied. “Sometimes customs can take a back seat to love.”
There are many Lenten traditions — often associated with customs instituted by various churches. Besides following rules concerning the eating of meat, many people also pledge to give up something else during Lent. Common choices may include different foods, such as coffee, chocolate, donuts, cookies, or other sweets.
Other less common things have been suggested as appropriate sacrifices for Lent. A person might turn off technology like laptops, tablets, smart phones, and television. They might take a complete break from certain things for the whole period of Lent or just limit the amount of time each day spent with them. People might give up coffee or just drink only home-brewed coffee instead of buying it at Starbucks or McDonalds. They might quit going to drive-through restaurants or stop eating out at all. There are also people who decide to dedicate some of their time to serving others during Lent.
Those, and many more are all suitable Lenten sacrifices. The important thing to keep in mind is the reason behind them. A story is told about a thief who accosted another man and held what felt like a gun against his back. He demanded, “Give me your wallet.”
“I forgot my wallet at home,” the man replied. “I do have a pack of cigarettes. You can check my pockets and take them and this bag of donuts I’m carrying. That’s all I have.”
“Never mind,” the thief responded. “I gave up smoking and sweets for Lent.”
That kind of Lenten sacrifice would be akin to what God rebuked when the Israelites complained that He did not reward them for fasting. God told them their fast was of no use when they were not doing right, when they were exploiting their laborers. (See Isaiah 58:3-4.)
God wants us to live as we should every day, not expecting to use fasting to cover up faults. He said, “I desire mercy and not sacrifice, and the knowledge of God more than burnt offerings,” (Hosea 6:6 NKJV). This thought is repeated twice in the gospel of Matthew. (See Matthew 9:13 and 12:7.)
God has explained what He really wants. “Is this not the fast that I have chosen: To loose the bonds of wickedness, to undo the heavy burdens, to let the oppressed go free, and that you break every yoke? Is it not to share your bread with the hungry, and that you bring to your house the poor who are cast out; When you see the naked, that you cover him, and not hide yourself from your own flesh?” (Isaiah 58:6-7 NKJV).
God has also made it clear that observing religious holidays does not make up for cheating and fraud. He said, “Hear this, you who swallow up the needy, and make the poor of the land fail, saying: ‘When will the New Moon be past, that we may sell grain? And the Sabbath, that we may trade wheat? Making the ephah small and the shekel large, falsifying the scales by deceit, that we may buy the poor for silver, and the needy for a pair of sandals—even sell the bad wheat?’ The Lord has sworn by the pride of Jacob: ‘Surely I will never forget any of their works,’” (Amos 8:4-7 NKJV).
God calls us to show our love for Him by how we treat others.
Giving, Serving
God doesn’t give so I can have;
He gives so I can give.
He doesn’t bless so I can rest;
He loves so I can live.
He calls me not to idleness
And wasteful, vacant days;
He calls for cheerful living
And serving, giving ways.
When I accept God’s calling,
His blessings rich and free
Flow through my life to others
And yet return to me.
Good Intentions
I went to church last Sunday and met new people there.
I thought I’d go to visit them and mention them in prayer,
But Monday was quite busy, and Tuesday — even more.
By Wednesday, I’d forgotten. (My memory’s very poor.)
They’ve never come back to the church,
and I can’t recall their names.
Regret sits on my shoulder as I bow my head in shame.
I heard that Mrs. Grayling wasn’t feeling very good.
I’ll take a casserole, I thought; I know I really should.
But today’s too hot for cooking; there’ll be a cooler day.
That was a month or two ago; last week she passed away.
My heart had good intentions, and all my thoughts I meant,
But when time was ripe for doing, my feet just never went.
Regret flutters all around me
whispering could-have, should-have names
As my heart and soul accuse me, and I bow my head in shame.
Bible Verses
Isaiah 58:3-4 (NKJV) — ‘Why have we fasted,’ they say, ‘and You have not seen? Why have we afflicted our souls, and You take no notice?’
“In fact, in the day of your fast you find pleasure, and exploit all your laborers. Indeed, you fast for strife and debate, and to strike with the fist of wickedness. You will not fast as you do this day, to make your voice heard on high.”
Matthew 9:13 (NKJV) — But go and learn what this means: “I desire mercy and not sacrifice.” For I did not come to call the righteous, but sinners, to repentance.
Matthew 12:7 (NKJV) — But if you had known what this means, “I desire mercy and not sacrifice,” you would not have condemned the guiltless.