“Are you ready for Father’s Day?” Jennifer asked. “It’s next Sunday.”
“I’ve been wondering about Mother’s Day and Father’s Day,” Melody mused. “Why can’t we celebrate both our parents on the same day? If I have to travel across the country to be with my mother for Mother’s Day, I don’t want to repeat the trip the next month. I can’t afford either the time off work or the travel expenses.”
“I heard that some people pushed for Parents’ Day instead of separate holidays back in the nineteen-twenties,” Jennifer replied. “I suppose they might have been able to make it happen if the hard times in the Depression hadn’t caused the retailers and advertisers to really push for Father’s Day sales.”
“Yeah,” Deni added, “and then during World War II, they argued that celebrating Father’s Day was a way to honor American troops and support the war effort, but it was never official until Nixon made it a federal holiday in 1972.”
“Wow!” Melody exclaimed. “It took them 58 years after there was a Mother’s Day before they got around to Father’s Day.”
“I can just see a lot of men belittling the holiday as a commercial gimmick to sell more stuff,” Jennifer replied. “Maybe that’s why it didn’t get a lot of support. I think there might be a lot of people like me—I find Mother’s Day easy. I can usually tell what will please her. Dad isn’t as transparent. He claims he doesn’t need a lot of hoopla, but I still think he’s glad we remember him on Father’s Day.”
God’s Word tells us we should honor our fathers, but it is interesting to note that every time it says, “Honor your father,” it also adds, “and your mother.” Both parents are to be honored, and it does not indicate there are any time limits at all on honoring them. It does not say if we set aside a special day each year to honor them and buy them gifts, our duty is done. We are to continue to respect, admire, and appreciate them day after day all our lives.
On the other hand, we are not told to venerate or idolize them. They are, after all, human beings and not gods. We can disagree with them at times, make choices they do not like at times, and live our own lives without failing to still show respect for them.
Paul said, “Children, obey your parents in the Lord, for this is right. ‘Honor your father and mother,’ which is the first commandment with promise: ‘that it may be well with you and you may live long on the earth,’” (Ephesians 6:1-3). Some of the scribes and Pharisees tried to find a way to circumvent the commandment without losing the promise.
When they complained to Jesus that His disciples did not follow their tradition of ritual handwashing before eating, “He answered and said to them, ‘Why do you also transgress the commandment of God because of your tradition? For God commanded, saying, “Honor your father and your mother”; and, “He who curses father or mother, let him be put to death.” But you say, “Whoever says to his father or mother, ‘Whatever profit you might have received from me is a gift to God’— then he need not honor his father or mother.’ Thus you have made the commandment of God of no effect by your tradition,” (Matthew 15:3-6 NKJV).
There have always been people who have tried to justify neglecting and ignoring some of their responsibilities toward their parents. When it is too late, they may regret it.
As children, we are to obey our parents; as adults, we are to honor them; and we should always love them. We may even come to a time when loving them is about all we can do.
•
All I Can Do
You beg me to take you home.
You warn me over and over
That if I don’t take you home, you will die.
I think of the times I thought I would die
If I didn’t have that new something — the latest fad.
I didn’t know it hurt you to say no.
I didn’t understand the lack of money
Or the other reasons why it wouldn’t have been good for me.
Now you don’t understand when I must tell you no.
You don’t realize how many hands you need to care for you.
At home there are only my two,
And not enough money to hire all the others it would take.
You don’t remember how heartbreaking it is to say no
When all your being cries out to say yes.
So I must harden my heart to your pleas.
I cannot take you home.
All I can do for you is love you.
You shout for me to get you up.
You shake the side rails and call my name again and again.
You are so tired you can barely stand up,
But you are determined to go, go, go
Anywhere but here.
You claim they have beaten you, but there are no bruises.
You say they have left you alone for hours in the dark,
But as I arrived, I saw a nurse leave your bright sunny room.
So I just say, “Go to sleep,”
The way you did when I was an overtired child
Seeing unnamed monsters in the darkness of my room.
I cannot ease your fears or stop your hurt.
All I can do for you is love you.
I don’t like to see you uncomfortable and confused.
I don’t want to remember you as you are now.
I want my memory to hold only the gardener in the sunshine,
The hunter climbing the hill.
But I will get into my car and come to sit with you
For there may be that one little thing I might do
To ease your discomfort —
That one time my presence may make a difference —
Although I know all I really can do for you is love you.