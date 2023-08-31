“Here’s the scripture for today’s Bible study,” Letitia announced. “And now, Israel, what does the Lord your God require of you, but to fear the Lord your God, to walk in all His ways and to love Him, to serve the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul, and to keep the commandments of the Lord and His statutes which I command you today for your good?” (Deuteronomy 10:12-13 NKJV). “I don’t understand why it says we should fear God and also says we should love Him.”
“I wondered about that, too,” Harold agreed. “The Bible says, ‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your strength,’” (Deuteronomy 6:5 NKJV). “It also says ‘God is love,’ (See 1 John 4:8.) and another verse says, ‘There is no fear in love, and perfect love casts out fear.’ (See 1 John 4:18.) “How can we love God and still fear Him?”
Some scriptures can seem hard to understand until we verify the meanings of the words used. If we think of fear as distress that is triggered by thoughts of impending danger or evil, we certainly cannot see how that could have anything to do with a loving God.
“Fear the Lord,” does not mean to be afraid of God. It means we should have deep respect, reverence, and awe for God’s power, majesty, and glory. We are to recognize His authority, wisdom, justice, mercy, and love.
Those who fear the Lord and recognize His love and mercy will realize they have the perfect solution for the other kind of fear that threatens to overpower us when we face danger or threatening situations.
One woman felt danger that made no sense to her, but which was as real as if her life had been threatened. She had lived in that house as a young child with several brothers and sisters. Sometimes she had imagined dangers lurking in the shadows beneath the cellar steps, but she had grown up, had lived in various apartments and a mobile home. Those childhood imaginings had not bothered her in any of those other places. Neither did they arise after she moved back to that same house to care for her father.
But after her father had moved to a nursing home, she felt something evil about the house. She tried to tell herself that she just had to get accustomed to the fact that the house had gradually become empty as her brothers and sisters left home, her mother had passed away, and now her father had gone to a nursing home. It just didn’t feel right because it was not bulging at the seams with people anymore. That did not help.
If she was working in the kitchen, it felt scary to go into another room. She felt prickles of fear when she had to go upstairs or to the basement. Danger seemed to lurk in any space she had not entered in the last few minutes. She even considered the possibility of moving back into her mobile home, but realized allowing fear to rule her decisions was not the wisdom she wanted in her life.
She had read, “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind,” (2 Timothy 1:7 NKJV). Instead of giving up on the house, she wanted to banish the spirit of fear it seemed to provoke in her. She wanted to follow David’s example: “Whenever I am afraid, I will trust in You,” (Psalm 56:3 NKJV).
From then on, when fear threatened, she prayed, “Lord, please fill this house with Your presence and my heart with Your love.” As she trusted God’s presence was filling the house, she knew nothing evil could be there in the next room or even in the cellar. She gradually seemed to feel the threat less frequently, but she would still whisper the prayer often because she never wanted to forget that God was protecting her.
We have the following verses as reminders of God’s loving protection:
“The Lord is my rock and my fortress and my deliverer; My God, my strength, in whom I will trust; My shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold,” (Psalm 18:2 NKJV).
“As for God, His way is perfect; The word of the Lord is proven; He is a shield to all who trust in Him,” (Psalm 18:30 NKJV).
“For the Lord God is a sun and shield; The Lord will give grace and glory; No good thing will He withhold from those who walk uprightly,” (Psalm 84:11 NKJV).
“Every word of God is pure; He is a shield to those who put their trust in Him,” (Proverbs 30:5 NKJV).
Hearts filled with love and praise have no room for fear, so let’s sing a song of praise today.
•
Praise!
Praise God early in the morning
In the misty gray dawnlight.
Praise Him for His loving presence.
Through the dark and dreary night.
Praise Him as the sun comes peeping,
Turning skies a golden hue.
Praise Him for the hope of morning,
For the strength He’s giving you.
Praise God as the day moves onward
Though there may be stress and strife.
Praise Him for the joy He gives us
Even through the trials of life.
Praise God! Praise Him; always praise Him
Through each sun-drenched afternoon.
Praise Him when your heart is singing;
Praise Him when you have no tunes.
Praise God through the evening hours
As the sun slides toward the west,
Knowing He is always with you,
Trusting Him to give you rest.
Praise God if you wake at midnight.
Praise Him for His strength and power.
Praise Him for His tender mercy.
Praise God! Praise Him every hour.
Praise Him! Praise Him! Shout His praises!
Sing His praises. Whisper low.
Take His praises always with you.
Praise Him everywhere you go.
•
Bible Verses
1 John 4:8 (NKJV) — He who does not love does not know God, for God is love.
1 John 4:18 (NKJV) — There is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear because fear involves torment. But he who fears has not been made perfect in love.