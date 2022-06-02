I woke up long before the alarm went off this morning. There’s nothing like a set of tired and aching muscles acquired during a day of strenuous outdoor activity to remind you that you have a body. On the whole, this is far better than gimping around with stiff aging joints gained from a winter of relative inactivity.
Every Memorial Day weekend, I have to laugh about my excesses. They have become an annual tradition, not a bad way to celebrate the coming of summer.
In my 40th year, I decided to revolt against the notion of impending middle age by walking from Water Street to Williamsburg along Huntingdon County’s Lower Trail and walking back again. We’re talking about a round trip of 22 miles.
Suffice it to say that I survived. The following morning, I wondered why.
Fortunately, I performed my heroic deed on a Saturday and had two days to recuperate. Even then, it took a long time to climb the steps to my upstairs office on Tuesday morning. Co-workers who had settled for sedate weekend barbecues watched in awe.
You might say that my suffering was legendary.
If you live long enough, wisdom comes with age. There’s no way that I would try something like that these days without a period of physical conditioning. Hard-gained wisdom says that I have nothing to prove anymore.
So, I flung 40-pound bags of compost around instead and will have something to show for the effort beyond a very peculiar style of walking for a few days. My garden soil should be awesome.
Meanwhile, the neighborhood squirrels, rabbits and chipmunks are highly entertained. The house-shopping mourning doves finally gave up and decided that my porch was inhospitable a couple of weeks ago. I don’t miss them at all.
But the neighborhood rabbits are quite a different story, scampering up to my car when they see me pulling into my parking space. There is usually at least one lurking around when I’m out digging in the dirt and heaving bags around. Surprisingly, they seldom attack my garden plants.
The same can be said for my human neighbors. And that’s a good thing.
This is where the Goofy Gardener, the Native’s evil twin, tends to hijack the newspaper column sometimes.
I don’t know about you, but folks seem to be more willing to stop when they’re driving up the street, roll down the window and chat a bit. That never happened before all the craziness of the past two years.
Maybe we’re all emerging from a very bad case of cabin fever.
Or maybe it’s just curiosity about my somewhat eccentric style of gardening. With inflation all around us and possible food shortages looming on the horizon, you have to think outside the box and work with what you have.
I mentioned the grow bags which resemble huge grocery bags. And then there are the metal plant stakes with a twist in the middle, apparently sprouting from a few of the bags. Plants tend to twine themselves around these stakes without needing to be tied.
But before all that begins, there’s potting soil to be mixed from peat moss, perlite and compost. When you’re filling a lot of containers, making your own will save you money.
And it gives you an outstanding physical workout. By the end of the summer, I will have worked off some of these pandemic pounds by hurling around compost bags. This seems a lot more useful and enduring than half-crippling myself with a 20-mile hike.
I think about stuff like this before bedtime. I might be channeling my farming ancestors.
The connection to the land hit a little harder this past week when another of my Grandma Kerr’s little sisters passed away. The community knew her as Olive Hetrick, but the family called her Aunt Audie.
Not that many months ago, her son, Mike, passed away. And not long before that, Audie’s sister, Elmo Kline, went on to her reward.
Now, having grown up in South Bethlehem, people of a certain age call me a town kid. I bristle and yet laugh at the term. Most of us South Side originals have always had one foot in the town and one in the country.
I blame it on my being related to the vast Lucas clan situated in the L-V coverage area. I mean, there’s book learnin’, and then there’s the kind that comes from getting your hands dirty and growing stuff.
I get a lot of my gardening ideas from books and Internet content, but I learn more from heaving bags of compost and watching my plants’ health. You can’t get much closer to your food than that.
I hope that the neighborhood rabbits and squirrels aren’t reading this. I regard them as potential livestock rather than wildlife these days.
A real town kid would never write such a thing.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]