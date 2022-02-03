— Feeling Guilty

Dear Gayle,
My husband and I were friends with another couple. He had met the man through volunteer work they both did at the same place. We both quickly realized that the man’s wife was sweet, but the man had some serious personality flaws. Those didn’t seem bad enough to stop seeing them.
Then my husband died, but I remained friends with that couple. I even filled in as best I could with my late husband’s former volunteer job and frequently worked with that other man. I never once had any interest in him beyond the level of friendship already there when my husband was alive. I would sometimes have him and his wife over to my place. She seemed to really enjoy coming.
Then she got very ill and he became her caregiver, but that did not seem to go very well. She would sometimes call me and, as we got closer, she would tell me about his neglect and emotional abuse. Then one day when he was with his wife at their place, he butt-dialed me and I could hear everything he said to her. I tried yelling at him so he’d know his phone was live, but he never heard me. I started hearing him be awful to her. She had glossed over it with me. He was mean and thoughtless. I realized that he’d always been like that with her, it just seemed worse with her so sick. Shortly after that, she died.
Since then, he has reached out to me, but I stopped taking his calls. He left messages on my phones showing that he had no idea why I wasn’t having anything to do with him, so I finally wrote him a letter telling him what I had heard on the phone and that, now that she was gone, I want nothing to do with him. I told him he needs to go get help. After I blocked him on Facebook, he unfriended me. I feel torn now about doing this to him right after he lost his wife, but I was afraid by some things he’s said in the past that he might be thinking I’d be her replacement in his life. That is not going to happen. A lot of damage has been done already, but I could probably mend some of it if I tried. He has no friends and his kids don’t have anything to do with him because of how he treated their mother. I know in his own way, he misses her. Should I call him?
— Feeling Guilty
Dear Feeling,
Evidently you saw this man’s late wife put up with a lot — likely much more than you would ever be willing to tolerate from anyone. So now you are thinking that you could do what? Let him back into a corner of your life so he could heal from his loss before you pull the rug out later? You can do what you want to, but getting in touch with him after everything that was done so far seems counterintuitive to me. If he were only a friend, you might have hung in there and tried to lead him to get help with his issues, but by his making you feel that he was looking down the road past his ill wife’s impending death as new partner material, he changed the friendship and that is why you felt you had no choice but to sever contact with him. It is likely that you are feeling guilty for several reasons, but none of the ones I can think of seem such that you should try to reverse things now — even if you could. If you start seriously considering re-opening contact with this man, it may be that you also should consider getting professional help.
Dear Readers,
It is bitter cold winter once again, so time for me to remind you that a cold car battery that is grinding, but refusing to turn over the engine, can often be convinced to do so by warming it up. To do this, turn off the key and turn on the headlights for 10 seconds. (My favorite timing mantra is, “One chimpanzee, two chimpanzees, three chimpanzees, four…) turn the lights off and try the engine again. If it still will not start, try the headlights again. If it does not work by the second try, you may be in need of a new car battery. My car allows a trickle charge of the battery by my leaving a cell phone charger with an LED light plugged into the cigarette lighter when the engine is turned off. (Not all cars will do this.) That trickle of an LED cannot draw enough to drain the battery, but only enough to keep it sufficiently warm enough to roll over the engine in the cold. I have not needed to count chimpanzees.
I have witnessed and experienced acts of kindness during this spell of cold weather. Sometimes tough circumstances can bring out the worst in people, but it can also bring out heroes. I am glad that I have seen more heroes than anything less desirable. I hope that this is your experience as well.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]