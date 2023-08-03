What’s big, yellow and sleeps six? If you answered, “A PennDOT truck,” you may have crossed paths with Brad Mallory back in the 90s when he was the PennDOT secretary. I liked that guy because he got things done during the Ridge Administration that we are still benefiting from.
More than anything, Mallory improved his department’s response to citizens’ concerns. The proof of that became clear earlier this morning.
If you as a local have ever encountered the sharp curve in Route 28/66 in South Bethlehem, you’re so used to it that you probably didn’t notice that the big directional-arrow sign blew down sometime during the windstorm on April 1 this year.
Out-of-towners can get confused at night, miss the curve and find themselves on an unexpected thrill ride down Kohlersburg Road beside the Pacific Pride station. It isn’t as humorous as it sounds. A couple of people have been injured, one of them seriously.
There have been two of these incidents since the arrow sign was blown down, one just this past weekend. Residents had reported it, but there was a mix-up in communications. Signs farther up Broad Street and in Bostonia were fixed, but nobody knew the location of the one at the curve.
Of course, there was mumbling and grumbling about it. Doubt was cast upon the competency and parentage of PennDOT employees.
Well, they just needed better information. That’s all. PennDOT really isn’t a bunch of ninjas who can casts spells or anything.
The sign has been reerected as of 11 a.m. today. In less than two hours of being notified, there was a PennDOT truck on the scene.
The secret isn’t so secret. File a report on the PennDOT website’s customer care page. There is a field asking for precise location information, so fill it out with as much detail as you can, complete with cross streets and recognizable landmarks.
If you are one of those people who likes to wear belts with suspenders, just in case, follow up the online report with a phone call to the District 10 office.
Anyway, the dangerous situation has been addressed. Our greatest fear was someone losing his life in an accident.
It’s human nature, I guess, to look for somebody to blame. This has gotten worse in the past several years. The adrenaline rush of outrage can feel pretty good, and it’s addictive.
Somebody didn’t report the first accident back in April after a car missed the curve, drove less than a hundred yards down the hill on Kohlersburg Road, hit a small bridge and ended up in a stream. The Kittanning PennDOT office had no record of it.
I don’t know what happened. This was a tragic learning experience because a passenger in the car reportedly lost a foot. Better communication can often head off future problems.
So, if you happen to be the person reporting an issue and don’t hear anything about it, follow up with a call or reach out on a related website. Things can slip through the cracks, especially when most places are understaffed these days.
And you can’t assume that somebody else is going to make the call. You know there’s a problem and so, tag, you’re “it.” Don’t whine and do nothing.
Anyway, I’m making myself tired with all this grandma-lecture stuff. I can only imagine what your eyes are doing right now.
If you happen to miss taking the curve in South Bethlehem in daylight, a trip down Kohlersburg Road and up over Buck Hill is scenic in a rugged sort of way. You will end up in Distant eventually.
I did that back in 2012 after I moved back to the area. I hadn’t been on that road in many years and I felt like playing Rugged Girl just one more time. That, and Josh and Ryan liked having some fun with the newbie reporter.
They didn’t know about the time I drove up a back road in Clinton County to attend a presentation by Brad Mallory. Near the end, I had to ford a small springtime stream. The lady on the other side looked so surprised, as did the locals when I told them of my adventure.
“Heck, even I don’t go that way.”
Funny. It’s the same thing my co-worker said after I had taken him up on a dare.
Kohlersburg Road is a piece of cake.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]