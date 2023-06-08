“Did you know next Wednesday is Flag Day?” Billie Jo announced. “Why did they decide June fourteenth should be the day to celebrate the flag?”
“I was wondering about that,” Stephen answered, “so I looked it up. It’s right here on my phone, ‘On June 14, 1777, in order to establish an official flag of the new nation, the Continental Congress passed the first Flag Act: Resolved, that the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.’ It also says that a group led by George Washington gave Betsy Ross a design and asked her to make the flag.”
“We still have thirteen stripes, but there are a lot more than thirteen stars,” Ada interjected. “Did they always just add a star for each new state?”
Frances answered quickly, “I was reading about the Star-Spangled Banner the other day and found out the flag flying when Francis Scott Key wrote that song had fifteen stars and fifteen stripes. I’m glad they went back to thirteen stripes for the original colonies and just added stars for states. Can you imagine a flag with fifty stripes?”
“I heard there have been twenty-seven versions of the American flag,” Emily declared. “I think sometime, we should celebrate Flag Day by making a display depicting all of them and giving their history. Too many people are unfamiliar with the history of the flag.”
“I agree with that,” David replied, “but we should also make sure people understand the rules for displaying the flag. A lot of people don’t seem to know how to display it properly.”
“That’s true,” Betty Lou agreed. “I’ve recently seen some flags used in ways I had always thought would be called ‘desecrating the flag.’ I had heard you could face a big fine and a year in jail for doing that, but I found out the Supreme Court decided that deliberately damaging or defiling the flag was a matter of ‘free speech’ and could not be punished.”
“I guess we can’t control those who have no love for our country,” Sam added, “but we can educate those who just don’t know how to show proper respect for this symbol of our nation.”
Flags have been used for many centuries. The first mention of them in the Bible is in Numbers, chapter one. Each of the twelve tribes of Israel had a flag (in some translations called a standard or banner). God, through Moses, designated the correct area in their encampment for each tribe and instructed them to camp near their flag, so they would be well-organized. This must have helped when a group that large had to break camp and move to another location.
Later, after the Israelites had become fickle and unfaithful, the prophet, Isaiah, described how far from God they had wandered and warned, “There is no peace,” says my God, “for the wicked,” (Isaiah 57:21 NKJV). Yet he also gave them hope when he said, “Behold, the Lord’s hand is not shortened, that it cannot save; nor His ear heavy, that it cannot hear. But your iniquities have separated you from your God; and your sins have hidden His face from you, so that He will not hear,” (Isaiah 59:1-2 NKJV). God is still able to save. He could still hear their prayers, but their sin had kept them far from Him. God was still available, but they had to confess and repent of their sin so it would no longer be a barrier between them and God.
When they have been reconciled with God, “The Spirit of the Lord will lift up a standard against” their enemies. (See Isaiah 59:19.) Apparently, Isaiah is illustrating God’s protection for His people as an intimidating flag that will repel their enemies.
Any flag is only as powerful as who stands behind it. The authority of the American flag we honor on Flag Day is only as strong as the people of the country. Their faithful steadfastness and resolution can make it resilient; their choice of honorable, trustworthy, principled leaders could make it persuasive; but only as we are willing to obey God can we exhibit the qualities we need.
Let us pray for God to make us and our country what He wants us to be; that our flag will always stand for truth and justice; and that it will always fly over the “land of the free and the home of the brave.”
•
The Red, White
and Blue
You have said you love our country —
What does that mean to you?
Do you stand firm beneath our flag —
The red, the white, the blue?
The red blood of our heroes
Shed to keep our country free
Shows the strength and courage needed
For defending liberty.
White makes us think of purity,
And honest, wholesome thoughts.
It also points toward innocence —
The guiltlessness we’ve sought.
The blue demands our vigilance,
Perseverance, justice, too.
We must be watchful, steadfast,
And determined to be true.
If you honor our red, white, and blue —
If you want our flag to wave,
Remember what its colors mean —
Be strong, be true, be brave.
Try to show the strength and valor.
The red stripes signify.
Let purity and virtue
Rule all your heart and life.
Let the blue remind you to stand fast,
Hold tight to all that’s true.
May the stars and stripes still freely fly
As each day dawns anew.
•
Bible Verses
Isaiah 59:19 (NKJV) — So shall they fear the name of the Lord from the west, and His glory from the rising of the sun; When the enemy comes in like a flood, The Spirit of the Lord will lift up a standard against him.