Sometimes you just have to go with the flow. If we’ve learned nothing else in the past three years, this would be it.
A month ago I wrote about a much-anticipated family holiday dinner. As it turned out, Old Man Winter decided to bless the northern part of my family with an epic snowstorm that included whiteout conditions. As a result, we canceled our plans and regrouped.
Two of my grandsons are in the National Guard, so we schedule things around their monthly drills. Weather continues to be a concern, but this time the flu kept a couple of people at home. One grandson’s girlfriend was dealing with a parking garage holding her car hostage due to a malfunctioning exit gate.
What can you do? Sometimes it comes down to going ahead with plans and whoever shows up, shows up.
That said, it’s always a fine thing to find out what the younger folks are thinking and then bestow a large helping of encouragement if you can.
The crazy shortages of everything was a topic of discussion. There were no fruit pies available because there’s little fruit to be had. The Western mega drought took out much of this year’s cherry crop.
One of the boys sells cars in the Erie area and was talking about how hard it is to get some 2022 models because of the ongoing computer chip shortage.
Our preferred central gathering place had its well-known buffet, but it is a pale shadow of its former self. Shortages and rising food costs are to blame, or that’s my best guess.
No worries. We made merry with what was available and relished our time together in familiar surroundings. “It is the deed that makes the day,” is one of my favorite sayings.
The boys wanted to know what Grandma has been up to lately. I’m pretty much a homebody these days, so I told them about a couple of my favorite recent L-V stories. One was about the area farm family receiving an Armstrong County conservation award and the other was about New Bethlehem’s food pantry.
There was no real intended message during the conversation, but I find my thoughts always turning to the people who make good things happen in the middle of tough times.
I don’t know. I kind of hold little private celebrations during the day all the time. Gas prices are below $4, and I saw a sign that said $3.44 yesterday, the lowest they have been in about a year.
Peach products seem to be scarce, but I found a deal on dehydrated pears the other day. Apricots are surprisingly abundant and reasonably priced.
I set up my Aerogarden hydroponics system again the other day and everything worked just fine on the first try. I think it’s because it was made pre-pandemic and came with all components in tiptop shape.
The shipping problems in our ports seem to have been resolved, and now there are several million metric tons o’ stuff available for sale. Unfortunately, most of it is last year’s goods, and store shelves look a little bare of the essentials.
Butter is rather scarce because of the dry summer and all the farmers in the Midwest who had to cull their herds. Beef prices might moderate for a while and then rise again until herds are rebuilt.
In the middle of all this, my family had a bit of a chuckle during dinner. Last year I blessed them with a case of freeze-dried beef, chicken and eggs and they looked at me as if my third eye was showing again. I just had a bad feeling, you know.
I guess the takeaway for the younger folks was about putting back some “extra” if you can. You can ride out tough times in more comfort if you do.
A small garden, a hydroponics set-up and some freeze-dry food won’t keep you fed, but they can fill in the holes left by shortages.
It’s a painful time for us, but it isn’t all meaningless suffering.
So many of us were outraged that we couldn’t get everyday things because of the pandemic. A couple of things were OTC medications and antibiotics produced in China and India. Same thing with computer chips and car parts made in other Asian countries.
There was a cry for bringing our manufacturing back to the U..S again. All I can say is that this is a work in progress. It takes time to rebuild and restart factories and it won’t happen overnight.
Meanwhile, let’s keep an eye out for misguided foolish people shooting at power substations. This isn’t a joke. There are 55,000 substations in the U.S., and the experts say you only have to take out less than 20 them to leave us all sitting in the dark and inventing new cuss words.
That’s the kind of thing that ruins an uplifting talk about flexibility in a hurry.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]