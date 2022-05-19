Dear Gayle,
I know that people put flowers on graves for Memorial Day which is coming up, but if you can’t travel to where the graves are that you should decorate, does anyone have a right to expect you to go that far? Just how far is too far to go?
— Seldom Drives
Dear Seldom,
It sounds as though you expect to disappoint people by not driving to take flowers to graves. First of all, let us remember that the deceased are not likely to be disappointed, only the living. As for a distance that is too far, I would say that, if it seems too far to the one who would be doing the driving, then it is too far no matter how far it is.
Third is that, if those deceased persons meant something to you such that you would want to place flowers on those graves were they located closer to you, several options could be considered. You could call a florist in the vicinity of the graveyard and purchase a wreath that, generally for a fee, they will place on your loved one’s grave for you.
My favorite option is to make a memorial contribution in the name of the deceased one or ones that will have a more far reaching impact for the same amount of money. This could be done at any time of course, but especially at times such as holidays when, were that person still here, you would have given them a gift.
If there is someone who is making you feel that you should go decorate graves somewhere, consider telling them that you would love to go, but that they will have to drive you there or arrange the transportation. Givers of guilt tend to fade away from uncomfortable topics when they are suddenly expected to do something themselves.
Dear Gayle,
A friend of mine says she likes to come over and play board games with me and my mother who lives with me, but when she’s here, she doesn’t play well on purpose and she gets mad if I play my best because she thinks we should both let my mother win. Her mother died years ago and she loves my mother. Mom doesn’t want to play a game if everybody isn’t trying to win. She likes to win, but she doesn’t want it given to her. So now when my friend is over and asks if we can play a game, Mom says she doesn’t feel like it. I can tell my friend is disappointed, but what she doesn’t realize is that my mother is, too. She would love to play, just not with a player who deliberately loses. My friend has been saying that my mother must have depression because she used to like playing games, but now she won’t play. She’s insisting I get Mom checked. Should I just tell my friend what’s wrong or let it go?
— No Depression Here
Dear No,
If anyone tells her, it should be your mother, but she may not want to do so. Great damage can be done by telling someone that they are your problem, especially when it was in that person’s mind that they were doing the best thing.
The problem here is that you put the friendship at risk either way. If your friend is told that her good intentions are annoying, she may pull away. If she is not told, she might continue to believe that you are neglecting your mother’s mental health. You may wish to discuss this with your mother, and perhaps decide to invite your friend over, and have Mom find subtle, yet effective ways to assure your friend that she, your mother, is very happy. If your guest suggests playing a game, a ready response might be that everyone in the house is burned out on board games. Do continue to play games with your mother when it is just the two of you, if she wants, of course.
You may also want to look for some activity you and your mother could share with your friend that does not involve competition, such as crafts or baking. It is usually worth extra effort to preserve a good friendship.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]