What do you want to be when you grow up? That is the question children hear from the time they are able to talk up through college. You start thinking about it very early, like at about age four or five. At that point, you really do not know all the options that are available. In my earliest career considerations, I thought I might be a teacher like my dad or a librarian, because I liked the colorful pictures of books on shelves, but it didn’t take me too long to find my true calling in acting, film and theater.
Are you one of those people who has always felt a career calling from a young age, or has career indecisiveness plagued you throughout your adult life? In my case, it is a combination of the two. I have been very certain of my career calling from a young age, but that calling was artistic and everyone knows artists are typically out of work and starving. I didn’t have just one artistic career in mind, I had several, which translates to starvation multiplied by seven.
Artists may have a million dollars worth of talent, but they still end up doing basic laboring jobs to make ends meet. An artist’s career is almost never certain, therefore secondary careers must be sought.
For years, I have found myself scrolling through online job quizzes and numerous Google searches to try to find that perfect second, third or fourth back-up career. The funniest quiz result I had was when it told me that my ideal job was an interpreter, but it failed to take into account whether I was fluent in any languages.
Interest or talent doesn’t always mean that it is the right job for you. There may be conditions on that job that would make you decide to take a different approach. Take me for instance, I’ve always wanted to be a movie actress, but I don’t like to travel, I like to be the boss and I don’t like the slow way movies are made. I want to be an innovator.
This tells me that I do not want to go to Hollywood movie studios or to the theater in New York, but that I would be happiest as an independent producer. This then brings up the problem of financing my own projects, which in turn puts pressure on acquiring a secondary career, so I can pay my bills and also have enough left over for film production.
Unfortunately, selecting a career is often not a one-time thing. You may work many jobs before discovering what you really want to do or how to turn it into a full-time career.
Despite the lack of help from those career quizzes, I had deduced that a job I would be reasonably good at and enjoy would be something along the lines of secretarial work. I enjoy waiting on customers, answering phones, being organized, etc. The environment is calm and air conditioned. Sure secretarial work isn’t artistic or my ultimate dream job, but it is something I can do well and enjoy.
When you start out in life, you think you will find that one job and that one career that will fit you perfectly and that will be your identity for the rest of your life. Well, it is sometimes the case, but it doesn’t have to be. Life is not static and neither are we. No individual can be indefinitely boxed into just one niche.
Your ambition may be in one area, but your talents may be somewhere else. You may be uninterested in some aspects of one career and very interested in others. There are multiple factors that go into finding the best career for you. There is a set of positives and negatives to every job. The question is, are the negatives bearable or unbearable for you?
I have many artistic passions in acting, singing, music, writing and more. All these career passions, but then I am a homebody more or less, and I like my solitude, so that throws cold water on a globe-trotting performance career. How do I combine a quiet life with a performance?
The obvious solution is to be my own boss. Now that creates a new set of problems for me to solve. Not being independently wealthy, I have to take a creative approach.
Sometimes, you just take temporary jobs to pay the bills while you are pursuing what you really want to do. That has been pretty much the story of my life. A girl clinging to her big, impossible dreams while just surviving in the real world. That said, there are jobs that are fun and pleasant even if they are not your exact dream job. Also, as you age, your interests may change, so keep an open mind and an open heart.
You know you have a good career if you are happy and excited to go to work each day. You are reaching your authentic self and happiness is at the center of your authentic self.
Choosing a career you don’t love just for the money is a recipe for failure. It’s like marrying for money instead of for love. It might be sensible to go for the most money, but if the love and the passion isn’t there, it will not last long. You will end up spending a lot more money and time going back to correct that mistake and be miserable in the meantime.
We had a family friend who got two college degrees in two different fields because he had heard there was money to be made in those careers, but in the end, he disliked both jobs, quit them and lived happily ever after as a mailman.
It is great if the money and the passion can get together to form your dream career, but if they can’t, you will never regret following your heart.