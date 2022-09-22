What do you want to be when you grow up? That is the question children hear from the time they are able to talk up through college. You start thinking about it very early, like at about age four or five. At that point, you really do not know all the options that are available. In my earliest career considerations, I thought I might be a teacher like my dad or a librarian, because I liked the colorful pictures of books on shelves, but it didn’t take me too long to find my true calling in acting, film and theater.

Are you one of those people who has always felt a career calling from a young age, or has career indecisiveness plagued you throughout your adult life? In my case, it is a combination of the two. I have been very certain of my career calling from a young age, but that calling was artistic and everyone knows artists are typically out of work and starving. I didn’t have just one artistic career in mind, I had several, which translates to starvation multiplied by seven.

