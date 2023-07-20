“Can you tell me how to get to Indiana from Rural Valley?” Annette asked.
“That’s easy,” Jenny answered. “Just go east on Route 85 and turn right at Home.”
“That doesn’t make sense,” Annette protested. “I live in New York. I won’t get home by driving on Route 85, and it would be ridiculous for me to go home to get to Indiana.”
“I don’t mean your home,” Jenny laughed. “I’m talking about a little town named Home. You turn right at Home and go south on Route 119 which will take you to Indiana.”
“Boy, that gives me an interesting idea,” Annette’s brother chimed in. “Can you imagine an army sergeant asking a new recruit where he’s from, and the guy answers, ‘I’m from Home.’ I’ll bet the sergeant wouldn’t be happy.”
“There’s something else you might think about,” Jenny’s mother added. “Sometimes people try to impress others with their best behavior when they’re out in public, but they expect their family to put up with them no matter how they act. It might make family life easier if everyone would ‘Turn right at home,’ and do what’s right at home.”
A baby’s life can get a wonderful start in a good home. Parents who love their children will talk to them, hold them, care for their needs, and generally make them feel safe and secure. These things can help form a secure attachment bond that will contribute to the optimal development of the child’s brain and nervous system. Children who have bonded well with their parents will more likely be eager to learn, to have a healthy self-awareness, to be able to trust, and to have compassion. They may also find it easier to have healthy relationships when they grow up.
Babies who have been neglected or abused when they are very young may never develop the bond that would allow them to grow mentally, emotionally, and even physically the way they should. This can result in learning difficulties and even in forming relationships as they become adults. There have been cases of abused babies who grew up to experience marital difficulties and who could not even form a loving connection with their own children. That can lead to those children growing up with the same problems.
Many authors have written of the “Christian family,” and as Bill Gaither’s song says, we are part of “The Family of God.” We need to form healthy Christian family connections.
Long before psychologists had learned about healthy parent/child bonding, Paul had indicated that Christians need to bond with other Christians. He wrote, “But above all these things put on love, which is the bond of perfection,” (Colossians 3:14 NKJV). He gave more complete directions on this subject when he wrote, “I, therefore, the prisoner of the Lord, beseech you to walk worthy of the calling with which you were called, with all lowliness and gentleness, with longsuffering, bearing with one another in love, endeavoring to keep the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace,” (Ephesians 4:1-3 NKJV).
The writer of Hebrews also saw the need for Christians to meet together and help each other. “And let us consider one another in order to stir up love and good works, not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as is the manner of some, but exhorting one another, and so much the more as you see the Day approaching,” (Hebrews 10:24-25 NKJV).
Jesus Himself has promised, “For where two or three are gathered together in My name, I am there in the midst of them,” (Matthew 18:20). We need Jesus, and we need each other. Let us ask God to help us form the connections that will draw us closer to Him.
•
Turn Right at Home
“Turn right at Home,”
Their words throbbed through my thinking —
a town named Home, what possibility!
How would it sound if I faced an inquiry
and I could only say, “I come from Home.”
But then the gentle words stabbed accusation,
indictment piercing to my very soul.
Do I turn right at home?
Or is home just safe haven for my temper,
where I can ditch the smiling masks I wear
and let my ugly, wounding words
attack the very ones who care for me?
Somewhere from high-school past a memory surges —
Lines studied in an English class declare,
“Home is the place where, when you have to go there,
They have to take you in.” *
Has this truth colored my behavior —
let my home-self become a poorer image
than ever I would want the world to see?
I must turn right to reach my destination —
keep to the right
to find my heart’s true Home.
*from “The Death of the Hired Man” by Robert Frost
•
Integrity at Home
How easy it is to seem blameless
And let false impressions reign
When I’m out and about in the public eye
And have all my masks in place.
But home is a different story
Where people love me the best,
Where masks fall off, ragged edges show,
And my character’s put to the test.
Please, Lord, help me follow the psalmist
And set my heart on his goal —
To walk with integrity in my heart
Especially when I am at home.
•
Bible Verses
Psalm 101:1-2 (RSV) — I will sing of loyalty and of justice; to thee, O Lord, I will sing. I will give heed to the way that is blameless. Oh when wilt thou come to me?
I will walk with integrity of heart within my house.