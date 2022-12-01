Since this is my last outdoors column before Christmas, I thought it might be fun to look a bit at some Christmas memories. Hopefully, by reading mine, you will rekindle some of your own.
One of my most memorable was in 1958. That was the year I got my first shotgun. It was a Mossberg bolt action twenty gauge. I also got a couple boxes of shells, which were then made of paper, topped with brass. It had a variable choke, and became my most prized possession. I wasn’t yet old enough to hunt, but it gave me time to get familiar with a shotgun.
I still have it, and use it, today, even though it is sixty-four years old. It still functions just fine. A few years ago, for Christmas, my son got hold of a 1960 hunting license. This was the year when I became old enough to legally hunt.
Another Christmas that comes warmly to my mind is 1961, when I got my first high-powered rifle, a surplus 1891 Argentine Mauser. It was the best my parents could afford at that time. It was heavy, cocked on closing the bolt and the barrel was pitted. Nevertheless, to me it was a treasure, and I hunted with it for a number of years. To this day, I remember the thrill I felt when I saw it under the tree. In fact, the 7.65 Argentine is still my pet caliber today. I have a number of rifles chambered for it.
As a teenager, I was an avid coonhunter. One of my friends had the best coonhound I have ever seen. Many nights, including school nights, would find our little group in the woods. That was in the days of carbide lights, and mine was an old, worn out one that my dad had used in the coal mines years before. The water wouldn’t shut off, and that was a big problem. I eventually asked for one for Christmas, and I got it! It was a Justrite. It worked for many years. That same Christmas, I also got a six cell flashlight, by Bill Boatman, a now defunct Ohio business which catered to the needs of coonhunters.
One of my very favorite outdoor Christmas gifts is a Piscifun fishing pouch. I use it in lieu of a tackle box. It is so special because it was the final outdoor gift from my late wife. She died a few days before Christmas in 2016, so I opened the gift after she was gone. At first, I was reluctant to use it, but I realized that she would have wanted me to. If it ever wears out, I certainly won’t discard it.
I hope you enjoyed this little reflection, and that it inspires some pleasant Christmas memories of your own. The Christmas season represents a great time to think back on the people and things in our pasts. It can be a bit saddening at times, but it also brings about an inner warmth that can’t be denied or replaced.
I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. Enjoy it with, and cherish, those you love.