Christmas is just a few days away, so I thought we would turn our thoughts to a few traditionally favorite Christmas foods: gingerbread houses and fruitcake.
No one is sure how gingerbread houses came to be associated with Christmas. The spices in the gingerbread are sometimes associated with the spices the wise men brought.
An early Christian legend tells the story of a fourth wise man who became ill and was unable to go with the other three to see little Jesus.
The fourth wise man’s gift was a chest of ginger root. He gave it to a Rabbi who ground up the ginger root and added it to the recipe for bread houses he had his students make.
Bethlehem means “House of Bread” so his students made bread houses to remind them of the coming of the Messiah.
This and other legends possibly contributed to gingerbread becoming connected to the holidays, but it is also likely that gingerbread was served most often during the holidays as a special treat and so the association came about naturally.
The ginger root first came from China. It appeared in Europe around the 11th century when the crusaders brought some back from their adventures in the Middle East.
Ginger started out as a medicine, and then it was used as a spice to disguise meats that were going bad. Today, ginger still retains its medicinal reputation and is used to soothe stomach ailments.
It is thought that the first gingerbread recipe was Greek in origin and was written in 2400 B.C.
One story about the popularization of the Gingerbread cookie is that Queen Elizabeth I had cookies made in the shapes of visiting diplomats as a special gift/favor. They were “edible caricatures.”
The designs on the gingerbread cookies began to work their way into architecture, but it is unclear if the Brothers Grimm were inspired by the gingerbread to write “Hansel and Gretel” or whether gingerbread houses became popular after the publication of their fairy tale.
Pennsylvania German immigrants brought gingerbread traditions with them to America. Recipes for gingerbread are found in the earliest surviving colony cookbooks.
Now on to fruitcake! The very name of this holiday food probably brings a smile to your face or gives you a chuckle. Possibly because you have heard countless jokes about how nobody likes fruitcake, but they frequently receive it as Christmas gifts.
The fruitcake is much more than a misunderstood and maligned holiday treat. They have a reputation for still being edible after 50 or 100 years. However, these days the recommended storage time for fruitcakes is “six months in the fridge and a year in the freezer.” But technically fruit-cake is edible for 25 years. The long life is attributed to the ingredients which are a combination of sugar soaked fruit and alcohol seasoning.
Fruitcake was the first known energy bar. Romans invented it to help give their soldiers strength in battle. The recipe included: “barley, honey, wine, dried fruit and often pomegranate seeds.”
Medieval recipes are much like the fruitcake that we know today. The cakes became richer and spicier and were considered “as luxuries only meant for special occasions.” Incidentally, Figgy Pudding is really the same as fruit-cake, but it is steamed and not baked.
Fruitcake became very popular with the American colonists at Christmas. In those days there were few choices of desserts if you wanted something sweet.
At one time in the 1700s, the church outlawed fruitcake in Europe because it was “sinfully rich.” Regulations relaxed a bit in the 1800s and fruitcake became an essential part of a Victorian tea.
Queen Victoria loved fruitcake and made it a British wedding cake tradition. New Zealand wedding cakes are traditionally fruit cakes, but it is only a side dessert at British weddings today.
In centuries past, fruitcake was very popular and no one is quite sure how it became unpopular. If fruitcake is so despised, what makes it a popular gift?
In the early 1900s, sending things by mail became very popular, so fruitcakes became a mail-order specialty item.
There is such a thing as a fruitcake toss tournament, which is very comical and the aim is to throw fruitcakes in creative ways. Sounds like people are burning off their fruitcake frustration.
A 1989 survey concluded that 75 percent of the people who receive fruitcakes as gifts are unhappy about it. However, fruitcake continues to be a popular product and has its many fans. Each country has its own recipe and its own way of incorporating fruitcakes into holiday celebrations.
Bonus Christmas topic: Why do we leave milk and cookies for Santa?
European tradition has it that children in the Netherlands were to leave food for the horse of the Norse god Odin so that the horse would remember to stop for another treat next year and gifts would be left for them. Now they leave carrots and hay for Santa’s horses.
Germans had what was called a “paradise tree” that represented the tree in the Garden of Eden. It was decorated with “apples, wafers and cookies.” Santa would snack on the tree decorations while he left gifts.
Americans supposedly got into the habit of leaving cookies for Santa during the Great Depression when parents wanted to teach their children to give something and not just expect to get things for nothing.
Well, we have taken a look behind the scenes at three time-honored Christmas culinary traditions, so, in conclusion, maybe I have inspired you to build a gingerbread house, venture to taste a fruitcake and remember to leave cookies and milk for Santa Claus.
Merry Christmas!