I try to be inclusive when writing this column, shooting for stories and observations that readers in two counties and beyond can relate to. This week, I have to stray from that course.
The Redbank Valley girls’ basketball team simply needs its own big shoutout. They are District 9 2A champs for the second year in a row and are headed for a bigger dance later this week.
Girls’ sports in general, and basketball, in particular have come a long way, baby. There is a select group of senior women from the Redbank Valley who remember how it all started sometime about 1971 or so.
Myself, I don’t remember being especially thrilled by basketball in gym class because we were still playing the old-fashion girls’ version with six on a team. Only two of them could cross back and forth over the center line, the rovers. Forwards, the offense, and guards, the defense, were restricted to opposite ends of the court.
I still shake my head over that. As far as I know, neither my fellow students nor myself were given to, say, wearing corsets. Heck, even the revered ironclad Lycra girdle was nearly a thing of the past by the ‘70s, and so none of us was likely to get a case of the vapors and faint.
Fortunately, Title IX came along and suddenly we got to play basketball just like the boys did, five on a team and able to run our legs off from one end of the court to the other. Nobody fainted, but there was an awful lot of panting and copious sweating.
When Jean McComb put together an interscholastic girls’ team, the turnout was fantastic. Able-bodied girls of all shapes and sizes joined the team, subject to a demanding regimen of wind sprints, laps around the gym and lengthy sessions of jumping rope.
Mind you, the latter was not the lazy swinging of a rope while reciting a nursery rhyme but a full-on frenzy where your feet only bounced one per rotation. Your quads felt the lactic-acid burn for hours afterward.
I don’t think that funding was very generous that first season. There were no uniforms as such at Redbank. The team wore the best of the infamous pinnies used during gym class. These were sturdy cotton twill vest-type things that looked like the bib part of an apron, ties and all.
Things improved the next year, and the players had proper uniforms, high-necked affairs with a red background and white trim. These were worn for both home and away games, no matter what. White backgrounds with red trim for away games came later.
Shoes were a matter of personal taste, with red Converse All-Star high-tops a good choice. With a firm athletic taping of ankles and a judicious application of Tough Skin, sprains and blisters were kept to a relative minimum.
Tough Skin, a spray-on anti-friction substance, always remained a little tacky, picking up odd bits of lint and dust from inside shoes or from the floor. As a result, you got a bonus pair of furry slippers when you weren’t playing ball.
Now, Miss McComb may have heard some of the unwashed horde dissing girls playing basketball, in public with people watching them, fer Pete’s sake. Whereupon she launched into one of her famous pep talks.
“It doesn’t matter what other people say. You’re going to have to be tough, with skin like an elephant, and just let the words bounce off.”
To the rest of the school, the team members were Lady Bulldogs. To the team, they were, and maybe still are, the Elephants in their hearts.
“We are the Elephants, mighty, mighty Elephants.” The cheerleaders’ song was altered to fit this new identity and was scream-sung on team buses to and from games.
An inflatable toy elephant, Elephante, accompanied the team. The girls knew that they had “arrived” when they got their own pep rally in the auditorium, trotting down the aisles to the roar of the crowd, Elephante raised in triumph.
Even better, in the spring of 1973 the girls found themselves sitting in on the Keystone Shortway Conference awards banquet with the guys.
From the very start, in the days when uniforms were a luxury, the boys’ basketball team was a big supporter of the brand-new girls’ roundballers. The first audiences may have been a little thin, but the guys were always sitting courtside.
Now, we’re all kind of creaky and gray-haired, but there’s nothing much wrong with our memories. Congrats to the newest generation of contenders.
