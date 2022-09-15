If you watch or read the news these days, you may have heard about the end of the Abundance of Everything. Shopping in a brick-and-mortar store has been hit-or-miss for the past two years.
I’ve noticed that quite a few stores have been cutting their operating hours, by a little or a lot. I’m often a creature of the night, a holdover from from my younger days. I suppose that explains why I notice that you’d better run your errands earlier in the evening if you want to get anything accomplished.
Maybe the end of the 24/7 economy is over for now. Businesses are finding it difficult to find workers for daylight hours, let alone the dreaded overnight shifts.
We’ll adjust. Life might start looking like it did pre-2000, though. Come to think of it, living and working in the ‘90s was pretty pleasant.
Compared to many parts of the world, life in the U.S. is still extremely pleasant despite these glitches in the Matrix, a reference to a series of films starring Keanu Reeves. We don’t seem to have quite as much as we did even a year ago, but we are still incredibly rich.
The system has been creaking a bit since March 2020, a time when people had difficulty finding bread loaves, flour and baking yeast in supermarkets. But do you know who kept baking for the people? Those little mom-and-pop stores that you pass every day.
I did an article about that when it was happening, and I make an effort to stop in for a loaf when I’m in the neighborhood. It’s a way of giving thanks even if Thanksgiving is several months away.
It always gave me a turn when I saw “Made in China” stamped on any number of consumer goods. I mean, it always seemed bizarre to find that my fish was caught in American waters but processed in a Chinese factory. You couldn’t, and often still can’t, find a kitchen knife or screwdriver not made in China.
Along with its chronic COVID-19 lockdowns and factory closures, the Chinese economy in general is looking very shaky. You think that American agriculture is in trouble right now? You should see China’s.
On the other side of the world, Europe is beyond “struggling.” Olive oil is often hard to find and expensive because Italy, Spain and France have been experiencing a drought similar to the one in the American West.
The good news is, olive trees have evolved to survive drought. The bad news is, they stop producing fruit until it is over.
I always keep canned fish on my pantry shelf, especially since most things were in short supply at one time or another. I developed a taste for herring, and they were reasonably plentiful for many years. Now, their flat pull-top cans are the same size, but there is less fish in them, often 50 percent less.
On the other hand, you can buy a nice barbecue grill at a bargain price. A lot of them, made in China, were stuck on cargo ships outside our ports for months. When they finally arrived at their destinations, the picnic season was in full swing, regular-grade gasoline was more than $5 per gallon and nobody had spare cash.
The hits keep coming.
Our noble UPS drivers, who helped us maintain a link to the outside world during the pandemic, have had enough. Already overworked, they endured a brutally hot summer in vehicles lacking — wait for it — air conditioning. They’re ready to strike.
Same thing with the railroad workers. Their hours were already inhuman, a state of affairs that has only gotten worse since 2020.
If you think we had flour, wheat and everything-else shortages back then, just wait. Unless the unions and management can strike a deal that works for both sides, we are going to be living in a world of hurt.
According to the financial press, even a one-week rail stoppage will cause a snafu that may take 12 weeks to unsnarl. By the way, this is how most of our grain and much of our fresh produce is delivered.
Accustomed to two-day delivery for a lot of things, we often have to wait a week or even more right now. This is just like the good old days that people pine for.
Well, we survived just fine back in the days of paper catalogs and mailed-in order forms. The trick was in allowing plenty of time before actually needing an item. Until something arrived, you cooled your heels and found something else to do.
Of course, we still have the option of shopping locally. If you can’t find what you want in one store, you can drive to another town and find it there, maybe. Gas prices have dropped to the $4-per-gallon range, but you run the risk of not finding what you want anywhere.
If you haven’t jumped off a bridge in despair yet, we’re still living in a land of plenty. We might have to adjust our definition, though.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]