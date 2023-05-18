“Bill, I know you often go on mission trips,” Jim said. “Is your passport up to date?”
“Sure,” Bill answered. “I try to stay ready in case I’m called.”
“Dr. Whitney can’t go on the mission to that hospital we talked about. Will you go in his place?” Jim asked.
“I’d love to,” Bill replied, “but I’m an evangelist and a general handyman, not a doctor. Besides, I don’t have enough money for the trip.”
“Money is no problem,” Jim assured him. “Dr. Whitney paid everything before he found out he couldn’t go. He said to find someone to replace him. I tried to find another doctor, but nobody could get all the documents quick enough. I knew you were usually up to date on everything, so I called you. You are a pretty good jack-of-all-trades, so you’ll surely find something you can help with. Take a toolbox with you in case they need some repairs.”
“Are you sure you can’t get a doctor or even a nurse-practitioner?” Bill protested. “It seems to me a hospital would be more in need of medical help than a guy like me.”
“I really tried,” Jim declared, “but every time I tried to call a doctor, your name would pop into my mind. Most of the doctors I reached told me they couldn’t get a passport soon enough and suggested I get you because they know you keep your travel documents up to date. I think maybe God wants you to go.”
“If God wants me to go, I’ll go,” Bill surrendered. “I should be able to help the maintenance crew or find something to do. Tell me when and where the team is meeting.”
Imagine the surprise waiting for the group when they reached their destination! The “hospital” they thought they would be helping turned out to be the shell of a building. The interior walls had been framed in, but never completed. There was neither plumbing nor an electrical entrance for the building.
Suddenly, Bill became the most important member of the team. He taught some of the nurses and medical technicians how to install, finish and paint drywall. Others became electrician’s helpers or plumber’s helpers. Some of them learned how to hang doors or install cabinets. A few of them worked with local people to obtain materials that had not yet been delivered.
The medical supplies they had brought with them were used to stock the almost-finished hospital building before the team returned home.
Those who planned the trip thought they needed medical personnel, but God knew they needed a leader with a wide range of abilities related to construction. God also knew the others on the team would be able to put aside their expectations and learn how to do what was needed.
Many people God has called to serve Him have felt unworthy or incapable of doing the task He has assigned, but God knew best.
When God called Moses to lead the Israelites out of Egypt, Moses asked, “Who am I that I should go to Pharaoh, and that I should bring the children of Israel out of Egypt?” (See Exodus 3:11.)
After God assured him that God Himself would go with him, Moses argued a little longer questioning who he should say sent him to lead them. “And God said to Moses, ‘I AM WHO I AM.’ And He said, ‘Thus you shall say to the children of Israel, “I AM has sent me to you,”” (Exodus 3:14 NKJV).
Moses continued to argue that people might not believe him, and God showed him miraculous signs that would convince them. Moses still was not persuaded. “Then Moses said to the Lord, ‘O my Lord, I am not eloquent, neither before nor since You have spoken to Your servant; but I am slow of speech and slow of tongue,’” (Exodus 4:10 NKJV).
God knew best. He knew how carefully He had prepared Moses for just such a task, and we now know how well Moses led Israel for at least forty years.
When God told Gideon, “Go in this might of yours, and you shall save Israel from the hand of the Midianites,” Gideon argued, “My clan is the weakest in Manasseh, and I am the least in my father’s house.” (See Judges 6:14-15.)
Most of us have read how Gideon used a fleece to become convinced of God’s leading. Then God had Gideon pare his army down to three hundred men who surrounded the enemy camp with a trumpet in one hand and a torch covered by a pitcher in the other. When Gideon’s army broke the pitchers and blew the trumpets, “the Lord set every man’s sword against his companion throughout the whole camp.” The Lord won the victory for Israel.
No matter how weak and alone we feel, “with God all things are possible.” (See Matthew 19:26.) And God always knows best.
•
One Plus God
When you have no friend beside you,
When your path is steep and rough,
You plus God can solve each problem;
One plus God will be enough.
One plus God is mighty army;
One plus God is victory.
One plus God defeated Pharaoh
And divided the Red Sea.
One plus God brought down the giant
When young David’s slingshot whirled.
One plus God beats any army,
Any power in the world.
So don’t fret when Satan’s forces
Try to gain the upper hand.
Just remember God’s math lesson —
One plus God will always stand.
•
Bible Verses
Exodus 3:11 (NKJV) — But Moses said to God, “Who am I that I should go to Pharaoh, and that I should bring the children of Israel out of Egypt?”
Exodus 4:10 (NKJV) — Then Moses said to the Lord, “O my Lord, I am not eloquent, neither before nor since You have spoken to Your servant; but I am slow of speech and slow of tongue.”
Judges 6:14-15 (NKJV) — Then the Lord turned to him and said, “Go in this might of yours, and you shall save Israel from the hand of the Midianites. Have I not sent you?”
So he said to Him, “O my Lord, how can I save Israel? Indeed my clan is the weakest in Manasseh, and I am the least in my father’s house.”
Matthew 19:26 (NKJV) — But Jesus looked at them and said to them, “With men this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”