Dear Gayle,
I heard that a man has been suing telemarketers and has made thousands doing this. If I have to put up with them, I want to be making money at it, too. What do you know about this?
— Need Cash,
Not Calls
Dear Need,
I looked into this for you — and for the rest of us who have had it up to here with those annoying calls — and there appears to be something to it, but it might not be as simple and straightforward as it sounds. (What ever is?)
First you should be sure that your phones are on the federal Do-Not-call list. Once you have logged on to that site and registered your phone numbers, the robocallers get a 30-day grace period before they have to stop calling you. Then you must acquire a way to prove that the calls are coming frequently enough from any single caller to be considered a nuisance by a court which may or may not agree with you about the level at which majorly annoying kicks in.
If you have an iPhone, an app is available to help you determine the address of each caller, thus aiding in the proving of the calls, but many of the calls are scam calls originating from other countries. Many of those calls are being what is referred to as “bounced,” which makes them appear to be coming from somewhere else, often a location near you. A woman I know, and myself have both received bounced calls showing that they were coming from our own phones! Personally, I would never answer any call coming from myself as I would already know anything I might have to say, so I would bore myself. Yes, that was a joke. Anyway, that iPhone app is called DoNotPay which has several elements to it, including Robo Revenge which helps you trick the caller into revealing the true source of the call.
You can sue any entity based in the United States, but it is still impossible to take on scammers in the Dominican Republic, or Nigeria, which is where most off-shore scam calls originate. If you get this far, the telemarketer fined for annoying you will be expected to pay $500 per uninvited phone call, and $1,500 if you can show that you were on the Do-Not-Call list long enough that they should have known better. The app addresses this with them for you. If they fail to send you the money owed, which is almost a certainty, you can go to small claims court for it.
Helpful in getting their address is a fake credit-card number that comes as part of that app so you can find out who tries to turn it into cash. Even though the fake credit-card number will be rejected, any action to try to cash it leads to information. You then provide the name, address and phone number to that credit-card company to make a claim which causes them to send a letter to that company. Most companies have been paying claimants quickly — if they do pay, which most do not, so expect that trip to court, and maybe more trips after that. They just are not that impressed by court orders.
If everyone could get a revenge-type app, maybe we could wipe out most telemarketing activity, and most phone scam fraud anyway simply because these companies do not want to spend resources going to court, whether they intend to pay, or not. I predict that, soon, such programming will be part of most phones. If only it would work on those calls from other countries.
A word of warning: some callers do not ask for a credit card, but will ask for your address, or your social security number or banking information. Only wariness and common sense will help out through those situations. It is hard to prove a truth in court, and the scammers lie.
Also, if you win, the IRS wants your Social Security number involved for tax time, and now the bad guys may be able to access it because they have to report that they paid that amount to you. They now might have that number and your name and address, and it is not that hard to learn your birth date.
Do you still want to do this, or might you want to go old school, and just hang up the phone? Most cell phones now announce potential scam calls on the screen so you can get ready to push that off button or ignore the call from the start. Legislation is in the works to have the companies that facilitate those off-shore calls stop letting them into our country. Likely Canada is doing the same. We may yet get that form of (phone) peace in our time…
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]