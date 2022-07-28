On Sunday, July 17, 2022 a killer entered the Greenwood Park Mall near Indianapolis. Even though bringing a gun was against mall rules — hard to believe, the killer brought one anyway. In addition to the rifle he brought 100 rounds of ammo, entered a bathroom to prepare, then re-entered the mall and opened fire. After firing 24 rounds, he had killed three people and injured two more. With 76 rounds left, it’s perfectly logical to assume he would have killed at least nine more people and injured another six.
He didn’t get the chance.
Elisjsha Dicken, a 22-year-old from Seymour, Indiana, legally carrying a 9-millimeter Glock pistol, engaged him. He did it at some risk to himself, first by drawing the killer’s attention to himself and second by engaging the killer immediately, at a distance, where he was at a distinct disadvantage to someone armed with a rifle. Within fifteen seconds, the killer was dead and an unknowable number of innocent lives were saved.
“I will say his actions were nothing short of heroic. He engaged the gunman from quite a distance with a handgun,” Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said. “... he was also motioning for people to exit behind him.” The Greenwood Park Mall where the shooting occurred and Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers both praised Elisjsha as a “good Samaritan” and “hero.”
Guess who didn’t? The gun control ghouls, the ones who always feed off of tragedy.
Newsweek felt compelled to tell us Elisjsha violated the Mall’s terms of conduct. Claire Rafford of the Indianapolis Star penned a rambling, disjointed piece arguing Elisjsha’s rescuing people and endangering himself in the process, just like the original Good Samaritan, really wasn’t a Good Samaritan. She concludes with this quote from Peter Cajka, assistant teaching professor of American Studies at the University of Notre Dame: “Jesus’ parable on the Samaritan, why would it be used to justify violence? But that just also strikes me as a classic American construct, to use something to justify violence.”
“... not a ringing endorsement of our implementation of the Second Amendment,” Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts said on Twitter.
But why, you ask? Because Greenwood wasn’t Uvalde.
“A report on the May 24, Uvalde, Texas school shooting” (that left 19 children and two teachers dead found that nearly 400 law enforcement officers were on the scene but failed to halt the slaughter) “released over the weekend left some questioning the accuracy of the National Rifle Association’s long-standing mathematical equation: ‘The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun,’” wrote USA Today.
Left-wing columnist Leonard Pitts Jr. was quick to claim, “LaPierre’s vision of fixing gun violence by turning schools, supermarkets and movie theaters into Western movie shootouts was always cracked. [Rimersburg Rules guesses Mr. Pitts prefers leaving our schools, supermarkets and movie theaters as they are now — hunting preserves for killers who know they’ll be the only one with a gun.] It has that in common with many ideas put forth by gun apologists.”
And now along comes Elisjsha Dicken to shatter the gun ghouls’ little narrative that everyone needs to be disarmed.
Do you think that’s unfair? Every weekend young black and hispanic men along with women and children in Democrat-run cities are shot dead. Where’s the television specials, the outraged celebrities, the editorials? Many of these young people were trapped in failing schools and “graduate” almost unemployable. Where are the calls for a voucher system for school choice? Does it have anything to do with teachers’ support of Democrats? Where’s the investigations into the effects of pharmaceuticals on people? Does it have anything to do with advertising dollars?
Democrats have a better idea: let’s disarm law abiding citizens and defund police. Democrats are control freaks and a disarmed populace is a lot easier to control than an armed one.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. To comment or learn more, contact Lewis, at josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules. Joseph M. Lewis the author of “Separation of Church and State” and “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate.”]