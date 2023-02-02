Happy Groundhog Day!
We are featuring a program at the Redbank Valley Public Library called “Life Underground: Groundhogs and Other Rodents of PA” brought to you by the Clarion Conservation District tonight at the library starting at 5 p.m.
It is free and open to all ages. We hope to see you there.
We will be having a Primitive Jug painting class here at the library on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 11 a.m.
Jugs will be painted brown and decorated with hues of blue with flowers and ribbon. What better way to decorate your home than with homemade pieces?
Please sign up to join us on Feb. 4. We would love to have you.
The Book Club will meet at Zack’s on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. for a discussion of the book, “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng.
If you have read this book, consider coming to talk about it with us. We enjoy seeing fresh faces. If you haven’t read the book, stop in and see if we have a copy available for you to read beforehand.
“All Quiet on the Western Front” by Erich Maria Remarque is the book for March, if you would like to get a head start on reading it. It has also been turned into a movie that can be streamed on Netflix. I would read the book first; it is usually always better.
We are still having our Lil Bookworms story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. If you are not school age yet, come on in for some stories and an activity. It is fun for everyone!
On Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. the Career Link will be having an in-person class here at the library to help with navigating their website. It is a great tool; let’s learn how to use it!
‘Tis the tax season now, and we have some tax forms available here at the library. If you’re looking for something specific that we don’t have, most tax forms can be printed off of the internet. We charge 25 cents per copy. We cannot, however, offer tax advice, please seek a professional for help with your taxes.