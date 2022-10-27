Just a few more days until Halloween. Actually, the way we celebrate Halloween today is very different from how it was celebrated a hundred years ago. As we would expect, it has quite a spooky history: bonfires, visitations from the dead and picnics in cemeteries just to name a few of the traditions.
The ancients in Scotland and Ireland believed that during the seasonal transition between summer and winter, the unseen barriers between the worlds of the dead and the living dissolved and the dead could cross back into life.
Halloween was a time of honoring the souls of dead ancestors. There were feasts and bonfires were lit to drive away the darkness.
Essentially, Halloween is a celebration of life and death. Most countries have some sort of celebration in connection with the dead.
Our American Halloween had its roots in a pagan holiday that began in Scotland and Ireland. It was the “Celtic Festival of the Dead.” Eventually it worked its way into Christianity as the pagans converted.
The once friendly spirits of the dead, were demonized by the Church and that is where Halloween became a season of hauntings and menacing evil spirits that must be escaped. The spirits of the deceased were thought to be dressed in costumes so the evil spirits will not recognize them.
The reason you would dress up and go door to door asking for things is because you are impersonating the souls of the dead and “accepting offerings on their behalf.” You would also be protecting yourself from the spirits if you pretend to be them.
Trick or treating may have had its roots in the Middle Ages when “mumming” was popular. People went door to door in costume and performed bits and pieces of plays. The homeowners would then feed them or give them something.
In Scotland and Ireland the children are supposed to “work” for their treat in the form of singing songs telling jokes or reciting a verse.
What is a “Soul Cake?” People would sing or recite verses from house to house begging for “soul cakes.” Soul cakes are small spice cakes that look like muffins or cookies.
Peasants would do “souling,” (wandering about the town singing songs and asking for prayers for the dead) in hope that the people in the houses would give them food or money.
Italy celebrates “Ognissanti” (All Saints Day) and Halloween. The traditional belief is that the souls of dead relatives come back at this time. Cemeteries are decorated and families leave food out for the spirits. Sometimes, children are given gifts that are said to be from dead relatives. This holiday celebration has a lot in common with Christmas.
The Day of the Dead in Mexico is a much bigger celebration than Halloween. It is a time of celebrating one’s ancestors as well as more recently deceased family members. Decorated skulls are a prominent feature of the event. It sounds like a dramatic and scary holiday, but it is really more of a happy celebration of life. Picnics at the grave are common.
The English stopped celebrating Halloween after the Protestant Reformation. Protestants did not believe in saints, so celebrating the eve of it was unnecessary. It was replaced with Guy Fawkes Day.
Guy Fawkes was a traitor who wanted to oust King James in 1606. He even attempted to blow up parliament. The day of his execution became a celebration with bonfires and effigies.
The tradition of carving pumpkins originated from carving turnips. The scary faces in the turnips represented demons and these carved faces would protect your home on Halloween night if they were put outside.
The transition from turnip to pumpkin came about when the Europeans settled in America and discovered the pumpkin was more plentiful and pliable than the turnip.
The French always considered Halloween to be an American holiday, but in the latter half of the 20th century Halloween commercialism made some progress in the country.
In the late 1800s and early 1900s, Halloween was a time of mischief and with sometimes deadly consequences. Candy was not a part of the holiday at this time.
Pulling pranks was the popular thing to do. Trying to scare people was the goal. Putting a stuffed dummy on train tracks or streetcar tracks was a common prank.
These pranks included stealing manhole covers, puncturing tires, putting up fake road signs, stranding livestock on barn roofs, taking gates off their hinges, tearing up gardens and even pushing over outhouses — hopefully, no one was in it at the time.
In the country, folks tolerated these pranks to a point, but the pranks soon turned into petty crime as the cities began to grow. Property damage reached a point where some cities wanted to ban Halloween celebrations completely.
The 1930s saw families and communities making every effort to calm down the mini reign of terror that would descend upon them every Oct. 31. Their attempt to counteract the pranks resulted in house parties, parades, treats and so on. Their efforts were rewarded.
It is said that door to door trick or treating came about to discourage children from vandalizing the neighborhood. Some pranks have survived, but they are mild and more of a legend than a local activity.
World War II also helped the children be good as they pledged to behave on Halloween and that would help support the war effort.
Trunk or treat has gained popularity in recent years because it is safer and easier that walking all over towns. These are often sponsored by churches or community organizations, but there are still plenty of towns that have trick or treating each year.
All these traditions have culminated to create the American version of Halloween that we know today. It continues to be a hugely popular holiday with adults and children alike.