My desk chair has a pressure switch linked directly to Henry’s voice box. When I sit down in it, he starts talking. This morning I am writing in the midst of construction. He’s building me a book case using lumber he hauled in with a Pittsburg & Shawmut switcher engine rescued from the scrap heap. All of the equipment sound effects are included. It’s hard to think.

I’m happy the kid has such an imagination. He’s going to need it. I’ve spent enough time reading the happenings of the world to conclude that truly free thinking is the only hope for the moment. It will take people with imagination to maneuver around the absurd influence of “the powers” directing policy, thoughts, finances and relationships. Somebody has to ignore them and move on.

