Autumn is more than just red and gold leaves, apple cider and sweaters. It is the time of year when the rays of the sun grow shorter and the shadows lengthen, casting an eerie glow to buildings and landscapes alike. You look at old houses and wonder if they could indeed be haunted?
Haunted houses are defined in two ways, as I discovered when I began researching this article: first, would be those that are thought to host paranormal activity brought on by a violent death taking place on the premises. Let’s call these houses “naturally haunted.” These houses are often old-fashioned and sometimes abandoned and run down.
The second type of haunted houses are “commercial” haunted houses. They are a big business around Halloween. They started out as fun houses at carnivals. Business men recognized the ghoulish fascination the public had with the paranormal, so they thought they could stage frights by setting up “haunted houses” that the public could pay to tour.
The haunted house became a carnival amusement in 1915 when the Orton and Spooner Ghost House opened on British fairgrounds. It was the first commercial horror attraction.
An ancestor of the commercial haunted house was the pyramids. Ancient Egyptians filled the pyramid passageways with booby traps and scary displays to discourage grave robbers.
The Greeks and the Romans loved theater, so they devised many special effects and also made haunted mazes populated with monsters as a scary attraction.
The root of the haunted house as an entertaining attraction came about with Madame Tussaud’s “Chamber of Horrors” in Paris. Wax figures were displayed acting out scenes of famous murders and executions.
Haunted houses became popular diversions for young people during the Great Depression since Halloween pranks had been getting out of hand and turning America’s youths into juvenile delinquents.
Before the haunted houses got really commercial, families would spook up their basements and the kids could go from house to house to be scared by the the various displays.
Walt Disney’s building of “The Haunted Mansion” cemented the idea of a haunted house being an indispensable part of American culture. His success is attributed to making use of technology to create realistic ghosts and scares.
Popular horror movies of the 1970s increased the public appetite for haunted houses and horror attractions.
Setting up haunted houses was a favorite fundraiser for non-profit groups for many years until a fatal fire brought about government regulation and changed the industry to make it strictly for professionals.
Professional haunted settings are not limited to houses. Any structure or location can become the site of a haunting. Variations include: haunted prisons, haunted insane asylums, haunted barns, haunted cornfields, hospitals, schools, castles, etc.
Many of the “ghost sightings” have been proved to be hoaxes. Carbon monoxide poisoning has been named as a cause for hallucinations and ghostly sensations.
There are also many people with overactive imaginations who think they notice ghostly presences. Or perhaps some are trying to stage hauntings to get fame. A paranormal experience is more likely if it is suspected that a location is “haunted.”
Places where deaths occur are believed to be where the paranormal activity happens. Most people die at home, so that’s why houses have gotten a haunted reputation.
Sometimes “phantom occupants” arrive after a house has been long empty. The theory is that if people don’t live in the space, other forces will.
Interesting fact is that by law, American house sellers must disclose if they think the house in haunted.
How reliable are these accounts of the paranormal? Well, repeated ghostly sightings at the White House seem to come from as reliable sources as we are going to find. These sightings are not reported by emotionally unstable ghost hunters, but by some of the most intelligent statesmen in the world. Even visiting dignitary, Winston Churchill saw the ghost of president Lincoln.
Oddly enough, stories about haunted apartments are a rarity. With so many people living in apartments there must be a lot of secrets left behind that those walls aren’t telling.
One particularly creepy one I read was of a woman who was raised in a Brooklyn apartment. She believed it was haunted by the ghost of a child she could sometimes see in her mirror. Her suspicions were later confirmed when the body of that child was discovered in the apartment walls.
I will leave you with another true ghost story that frightened me even as I sat at my office desk on a sunny September afternoon.
It was the story of the Villisca Axe Murders of 1912. This horrific crime took place in a small Iowa town and has never been solved to this day.
On the night of June 10, 1912, Josiah Moore, his wife, four children and two neighbor girls who were spending the night, were brutally murdered by an unknown assailant with an axe.
Here I am sitting a thousand miles away from the scene of the crime and just thinking about it, struck fear into my heart, and I began to panic at my desk. None of the other stories in my research had affected me this way.
At least, it was the afternoon and it was a sunny day, so the sunlight could banish the ghostly cobwebs that crowded my mind.
Like other ghost houses, this too, has become a bed and breakfast and a tourist attraction.
I am not one who would like to tempt fate by staying with ghosts. Not even to celebrate Halloween.