The Easter Bunny will be here at the Redbank Valley Public Library on Saturday, April 1, from noon to 2 p.m.
Join us for some fun activities and a picture with the bunny. We plan to have at least four different activities set up for children to choose from, as well as painted Easter rocks throughout the library to hunt for.
Thank you to Dianne Little for painting all of those beautiful rocks.
We hope to see you here!
Another upcoming program includes our book club which will be meeting on April 13 at Zack’s Restaurant at 6 p.m. for a discussion about the book, “We Keep the Dead Close” by Becky Cooper.
It is a nonfiction book based on a murder at Harvard in 1969. We have several copies available at our library right now. Feel free to grab one and join us that evening for some good food and company.
We also have a wreath making class planned for Monday, April 17 at 5 p.m.
We will be making a flower wreath out of deco mesh. It is a free class, but you must sign up to attend by calling the library.
We are once again planning our annual Purse Bingo Bash. This year, it will be June 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the New Bethlehem Fire Hall — mark your calendars.
If you would like to be a purse sponsor, please give us a call (ask for Debbie Troupe). We do our best to give our purse sponsors a lot of publicity by placing donor tags at each purse and announcing sponsors as we play bingo.
Also, if you would like to volunteer to help out that evening, let us know.
We look forward to this event every year; it is such a fun time and we enjoy seeing how our community comes together for such a great cause.
Redbank Valley Public Library Book Memorials
In Memory Of:
- Steven “Reno” Burford: “Unflinching” and “A Rambling Man,” from Doug and Teresa Adams, and Sterling Bowser.
- Steven “Reno” Burford: “Forever Texas” and “Lone Star Legacy,” from Rick and Tammy Burford.
- Colby DeWayne Buzard: “Code Name Sapphire” and “The Keeper of Stories,” from Richard and Sandra Shreckengost.
- Noreen Cathcart: “Sister of Sea View,” from the New Bethlehem Civic Club.
- Noreen Cathcart: “Sister Effect,” from the Walkie Talkie Red Hats.
- Orin Dean “Doc” Crawford: “Wilderness Tales,” from the First United Methodist Church.
- Ernie Dinger: “Code Name Edelweiss,” from the First United Methodist Church.
- Ernie Dinger: “Love, Clancy,” from Redbank Valley Class of 1970.
- Robert George: “The Circus Train” and “The Rose Code,” from Esther Carrier and Family
- Vern Hilyer: “All the Broken Places,” from Jeff and Lisa Shaffer.
- Ruth Kiehl: “Something Old, Something New” and “Heart Bones,” from the Hawthorn Presbyterian Church.
- Lacy Magagnotti: “Stella and the Stars,” from Tessa Ellis and Family.
- Larry Mangiantini: “The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post” and The Mitford Affair,” from the Hawthorn Presbyterian Church.
- Ralph Minich: “The Illustrated Directory of Guitars” and “Guitar Family Trees: The History of the World’s Most Iconic Guitars,” from Ted and Ruth Minich.
- Lloyd Neiswonger: “All the Lost Places,” “Wade in the Water” and “Dear Henry, Love Edith,” from the White Chapel Church.
- Dona Palaggo: “Happily Ever Amish,” from the Walkie Talkie Red Hats.
- William “Bill” Ross: “The Answer to Anxiety” and “Meant to Be,” from the First United Methodist Church.
- William Ross: “Code Name Blue Wren,” “Yesterday’s Tides” and “Her Heart’s Desire,” from Sue Beels, Janet C. Truitt and Ann T. Kopnitsky.
- Hoodie Rutkowski: “In My Heart: A Book of Feelings” and “Brave As Can Be: A Book of Courage,” from Rick and Tammy Burford.
- Maxine Shoemaker: “Once Upon a Buggy” and “Breaking New Ground,” from the New Bethlehem First Baptist Church.
- Larry Smith: “The Lady’s Mine,” from Rick and Tammy Burford.
- Grace Wilkinson: “Someone Else’s Shoes,” from the Walkie Talkie Red Hats.
- Jack Yount: “Deep Down Dark” and “Dirty Mines,” from the New Bethlehem First Baptist Church.
In Honor Of:
- Sebby Spanedda’s 96th Birthday: “Walk the Blue Line,” from Annie Bonanno.
- Vicki Hoffman: “How to Keep House While Drowning,” from Deanne Irwin.
- Our Beloved Mother, Beverly (Shick) McAfoose: “The Chosen: I Have Called You By Name” and “The Chosen: Come and See,” from Debbie Troupe, Ruth Ann Keslar, Peggy Hines and David Vorp.