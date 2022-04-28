The price of everything from gas to food is going up — something they call inflation. One definition of inflation is too much money chasing too few goods and services.
The too much money has come from the Biden Democrats and their spending bills, paid for with printed money. Merely printing money wouldn’t effect your quality of life if the government passed that money out fairly to its citizens. Yes, prices would go up, but all of us would have an extra amount of money that would equal the price increases, so Americans would be no better or worse off.
But that’s never how the Democrats do it. When they print money, a small portion goes to citizens, but most of it goes to electric car makers, “diversity” trainers, drag queen story hours (kidding, I think) and illegal aliens.
First lets talk numbers. According to History.Com, on June 6, 1944, just over 156,000 American, British and Canadian troops stormed Normandy’s beaches on D-Day. By comparison, the number of illegal aliens invading the United States along our southern border totaled 209,906 just in March, the highest level in 20 years. In 2020, 646,822 invaded; in 2019, 1,148,024 illegals invaded; and in 2017, the number was 526,901. Imagine Crocodile Dundee standing on our border looking toward France and then toward Mexico. “That’s not an invasion, THIS is an invasion.”
Remember all that money Democrats printed and you didn’t get?
Catholic Charities gets over $1 billion in funding from government sources, and according to their website, “works to welcome and integrate immigrants, refugees and asylees, assisting over 393,000 individuals over the past year.” Todd Bensman, a Fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies, witnessed the United Nations International Organization for Migration handing out free $800 debit cards to illegal aliens preparing to cross the U.S. border. They get that every month. About 25 percent of the UN budget is paid for by the U.S. government. As reported in the Daily Mail, “In southern California, the Biden administration and the state have entered into an arrangement with these agencies to provide hotel rooms costing $71 to $90 per night” to illegal aliens free of charge. The administration, according to the report, has similar schemes set up in Arizona and Texas, costing American taxpayers $86 million, or $72,000 per border crosser. Democrats diverted money appropriated by Congress to build the border wall to pay for “urgent life, safety and environmental issues” “caused” by construction instead.
So what happens then, you might ask. Per the Daily Mail, “Catholic Charities operates daily shuttles to Yuma and San Diego airports, where the illegal aliens are provided free commercial flights to their ultimate destinations.” Rimersburg Rules sees them outside of Pittsburgh, military age males loitering outside a strip mall or buying boxes and boxes of groceries with gift cards. Per Fox News, “Bus loads of migrants are being dropped off at bus stations in McAllen, Texas with bus tickets to go to their chosen destinations — amid new reports that authorities are struggling to cope with the backlog of migrants being allowed into the U.S.”
Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Lou Barletta captured images of suspected “ghost flights” loaded with illegal aliens flown in from Texas arriving in Wilkes-Barre on Christmas. Barletta says his sources tell him other plane loads have arrived in metro New York, parts of Florida, Louisiana and Scranton.
What will happen to the 40 to 50 million illegals Democrats have imported into the country? Many will be employed illegally, driving down wages and leaving big corporations to pocket the difference. They’ll buy or rent houses and apartments and buy groceries, creating shortages and/or driving up prices. They’ll use hospitals while uninsured, driving up health care costs. Their kids will need interpreters in school, driving up property taxes.
Don’t blame the illegals for this, blame the Democrats. According to Mr. Biden, at least some of them are “more American than most Americans.”
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “Separation of Church and State” and “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules.]