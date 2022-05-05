You know, I really love May. In fact, it’s probably my favorite month of the whole year.
For the most part, winter, which I hate, is over. Sure, we might get some more cold days, but the brutal stuff is history for this year. In fact, we have seen what I consider to be more than our fair share of cold weather this spring. For students and teachers, school is almost out. The leaves are out and nature will soon be at its finest. Cookout season, which really should be here by now, will start soon. The air is full of the fragrant smells of blossoms. It’s just great, period.
Another great thing about the month of May is panfishing. This is especially true of crappie fishing. The great crappie fishing offered in May is probably a major reason why I never took up spring turkey hunting. Crappie fishing is just too much fun to give up.
There are two species of crappie, the black crappie and the white crappie. The black is by far the most common around here, although they are, at least for me, very difficult to tell apart. They are one of the larger members of the sunfish family.
Crappies are structure oriented fish, but this is especially true in the early season. You can find them around fallen trees, bridge piers, weedbeds and even boat docks. Of all of these, I think fallen trees are the best. Since these are schooling fish, if you catch one, you can usually count on more. Also, if you catch a few little runts, that’s often all that’s to be found around a particular piece of structure.
When it comes to bait, crappies are not all that particular. They’ll hit small spoons and spinners. Jigs, however, which I have never learned to fish well, are probably the most productive artificial lures. “Mister Twister” types, which are soft plastic grubs with a twisted tail, are probably the best of all. They can be jigged directly over the side of the boat, cast out and retrieved or fished with a bobber. White and yellow are the most popular colors, both with anglers and fish. Usually, on a given day, the fish will show a preference for one color over the other, so be sure to take some of each.
Personally, I get a lot of enjoyment out of fishing with live bait. My favorite is the small fathead minnow. Sometimes, I’ll fish them with a bobber while, at other times, I’ll forego the bobber. It all depends on what works at any given time. I must confess, though, that I like to use a bobber when I can. Maybe I’m still a little kid at heart, but I really love watching that thing pop beneath the surface when I get a bite. As for hooks, I use either a number 8 or a number 6, never anything larger than a 6. These sizes allow you to hook fatheads through the lips without killing them.
In some areas, crappies are known as “papermouths,” and with good reason. Their mouths are really thin and tender. If you set your hook too hard, or horse the fish too much, you can pull the hook out. This can be a real problem at first, but it doesn’t take very long to get the hang of it.
When it comes to eating quality of fish, crappies are right up there among the best of them. I always filet mine, then skin the filets. I like them broiled on the grill, but they’re also delicious if dipped in batter, flour, corn meal, etc. and skillet or deep fried. They make fantastic fish sandwiches. These fish are really easy to filet, as their skin is rather soft and cuts easily, so your knife stays sharp for a long time.
Crappies are really great panfish. They’re willing strikers, good fighters on light tackle, reach a good size and taste great. What more can you ask from a fish?