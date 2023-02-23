How about now?

On March 23, 2003, at the start of the United States invasion of Iraq, U.S. Army Sergeant Hasan Akbar murdered two U.S. officers and wounded 14 soldiers with grenades and rifle fire. Before the attack, Akbar made journal entries saying he wouldn’t kill Muslims, but would kill as many Americans as possible.
On November 5, 2009, U.S. Major Nidal Malik Hasan murdered 13 U.S. soldiers and wounded over 30 others while shouting “Allah Akbar” at Fort Hood.
The Obama administration rejected the victims’ families request and refused to classify the murder as an act of terrorism. General George Casey Jr., the Army chief of staff, did not order a Army wide “stand down” to address the threats of Muslim terrorists within the ranks, but instead stated, “What happened at Fort Hood was a tragedy, but I believe it would be an even greater tragedy if our diversity becomes a casualty here.”
Our diversity.
We did get a miliary wide stand down when Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a service-wide “stand down” for 60 days to give military leaders the chance to address extremism in the ranks because of the January 6 riots. So out of all the rioters, how many were active duty military? One hundred? Two hundred? Nope. One. And how many people did he kill? Zero.
Seems like some “extremism” is more important than others.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley wants to understand something called “white rage.” Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday wants those on the U.S. Navy’s Professional Reading Program to read Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to Be an Antiracist,” Michelle Alexander’s “The New Jim Crow” and Jason Pierceson’s “Sexual Minorities and Politics.” All were removed — after he got caught.
Pacific Air Forces instructed “Airpersons” not to use “he/she” pronouns. The Air Force Academy told cadets to stop calling “mom and dad” mom and dad. Cadets should ask people for their gender identity because that’s a “warfighting imperative.” The Navy and Army no longer permit the use of “ma’am” or “sir” for drill instructors.
Air Force Undersecretary Gina Ortiz Jones and Lt. Col. Bree (Bryan) Fram, LIT Transgender Policy Team co-lead, agree the correct use of pronouns in emails will create “a more inclusive force” and “an inclusive force is a mission-ready force.”
Really?
There are only so many hours in the day, and guess what you can’t do if you’re reading the Navy’s racist books, watching its proper gender pronouns video and being lectured about how you’re a white supremacist?
Training and your job.
As reported by Daniel Greenfield, we have “abysmal readiness rates that have an average of only 7 out of 10 planes operational, and down to 50 percent for the F-22 stealth fighter, 50 percent for the CV-22 Osprey and 40 percent for the B-1 Lancer.”
On Jan. 28, a 200-foot tall Chinese balloon, that’s as tall as a 20 story building, with electronic gear the size of a school bus floated over the Aleutian Islands. The balloon kept drifting over the DEW line, over Alaska’s military bases, into Montana, where it hovered over a sensitive air base until it was discovered by a Montana photo journalist. Now, anonymous sources are saying, “Naw, we saw it right away.” Even if you buy that, they admit the Air Force thought “it poses no threat or intelligence risk.” Except the truth is it “was capable of conducting signals intelligence collection operations.”
“Let me see the radar screen, Sergeant. Nope, not a threat, now let’s go before we’re late for pronoun training.”
Scared yet?
In 2020, the Air Force conducted a classified war game which assumed Communist China launched a biological attack and then invaded Taiwan.
America lost. Bad.
“At that point the trend in our war games was not just that we were losing, but we were losing faster,” said General S. Clinton Hinote.
How about now?
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. To comment or learn more, contact Lewis, at josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules. Joseph Max Lewis is the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,”” Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning,” “Hell Rises” and “Final Warning.”]