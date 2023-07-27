How about the rest of us?

“The politics of depression: Diverging trends in internalizing symptoms among U.S. adolescents by political beliefs,” was published in the journal “Social Science & Medicine — Mental Health” in December 2022. From 2005 to 2018, epidemiologist Catherine Gimbrone compared levels of depression between conservative 12th-graders who “support of individual liberty, right-wing social and religious values,” versus liberalism, i.e. support for “social justice” and other woke values. The research concluded that “conservatives reported lower average depressive affect, self-derogation and loneliness scores and higher self-esteem scores than all other groups.”
In “The Toxicity of Woke Culture,” Hermes Solenzol, professor of neuroscience at UCLA explained, “Chronic fear, manifesting as anxiety and depression, saps our energy and leads to despair. Woke culture weaponized fear in several ways: as a misguided way to motivate activists, to attack its enemies, and as to punish those who deviate from its dogmas.” Anger, Solenzol points out, is a form of stress and can be contagious. “Activists pass it from one another, leading to a political culture steep in anxiety and distress. Chronic anger also becomes indistinguishable from hatred… and often leads to violence.”
“In addition, when looking at all categories surveyed, researchers (Gimbrone) found that the more educated families were, the more likely their child was to be depressed.”
In other words, we are confronted with a sizeable group of rich, spoiled, enraged, self-pitying, scapegoating, violent thugs who blame you for their shortcomings instead of themselves.
But they are merely the puppets. “Progressive institutional leaders have specifically taught young progressives that catastrophizing (turning every little thing you don’t like or don’t agree with into a catastrophe) is a good way to get what they want,” Columbia University sociologist Musa al-Gharbi said.
In 2016 we watched on multiple occasions while Trump supporters were beaten on American streets by foreign nationals and deranged American progressives because they disagreed with Trump’s policies. During the summer of 2020, progressives rioted in America’s cities. The arson, vandalism and looting that occurred between May 26 and June 8 caused approximately $1 billion to $2 billion in damages nationally, the highest recorded damage from civil disorder in U.S. history. By June 2020, more than 19 people had died as a result of the riots. In Washington, D.C. progressives launched an attack on the White House itself, forcing the Secret Service to rush President Trump to the White House bomb shelter.
In March at Stanford Law School, federal Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan was subjected to obscene insults, shouts and taunts that forced him to cancel his speech. NCAA swimming champion Riley Gaines spoke at San Francisco State University on transgender athletes. Progressives assaulted Gaines, who police evacuated to a locked classroom for several hours before she could finally leave in safety.
It is inescapable, the progressive-Marxist left is a threat to free speech, other Americans and the Republic itself. While diligent law enforcement is a necessary short-term solution, a more fundamental solution is required. Florida seems to understand the real answer is to stop making Marxist-Progressives, not only for our sake, but for their own sad sake.
Since “Progressive institutional leaders have specifically taught young progressives,” catastrophizing, stop them. In May, Florida passed a law doing just that. The new law forbids its colleges from practicing diversity, equity and inclusion — to-wit, from manufacturing new generations of unhappy, violent leftists.
Not only do these DEI programs make young people dangerous and unhappy, they make them close to useless. It is easier to illustrate this using the public schools, rather than universities.
Recent test scores show a 50-year downward trend for American students. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) ranks us 11th out of 79 countries in science, 30th in math and 10th overall — and going down. Only 13 percent of eighth-graders met proficiency standards for U.S. history.
“Some of these niche subjects like critical race theory, other types of DEI-infused courses and majors, Florida’s getting out of that game,” Florida Governor DeSantis said.
How about the rest of us?
