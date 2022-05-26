As I brewed my first cup of coffee this morning, I opened a window, took a deep breath and decided that it was finally spring. It was very late getting here this year. I wasn’t out gadding around earlier in the season, but I got the sense that we didn’t have an outstanding floral display as we did last year.
But ready or not, summer is going to be here sooner than we know. The Memorial Day holiday weekend is only a couple days away, and the last day of school at Redbank is a couple weeks after that. A mid-June dismissal seems late, but we can always blame that on the weather.
I was thinking about late May of 1973 last night. For some reason, I remember the world situation as being rather awful, but you’d never know it inside the halls of a high school. Then again, my life was uncomplicated, which may not have been the case for everyone.
Late at night, I sometimes find myself wondering what happened to various children I knew in kindergarten or first grade. I mean, they sat in class with us for a few months or an entire year, and then they were gone.
Our kindergarten classmate is easy to explain. His father died during the school year, and so maybe his mom couldn’t afford the modest tuition. Half-day kindergarten in public schools was still a couple years away, and you were a rare kiddo if you went to a private one.
The kiddo in first or second grade? It was so long ago that I have forgotten which year it was. All I know is, he was in our class for nine months and then he wasn’t.
Sixty years after the fact, I always wonder how life turned out for those kids who were part of our lives for a short while. The ‘60s were a time of great and rapid change, so maybe their families simply moved somewhere else where a better job was waiting.
Ask anybody slightly past retirement age what they think about the ‘60s. Unless their childhoods were fraught with terrible misfortune, most of the time they will say that it was a great time to be a kid.
The ‘60s qualify as being “olden times” now, which I still have a hard time grasping. This thing of being a little old lady takes some getting used to, and I’d rather not deal with it until I’m good and ready.
I have never discovered the reason for a banana-shape bicycle seat. You were cool if your bike had one, but I wonder if there was any real benefit. That’s something I wonder about as odd, and what about those strangely curved high handlebars?
The movie “Easy Rider” was probably responsible, according to the flash of insight I just had.
And there was the skateboarding craze that started at about the same time, died off for a few years and then became an even bigger craze by the time my own daughter was in high school.
At first, we only saw skateboards in magazines or in random television shows. Nobody sold them locally for several months, so big brothers were known to cannibalize their sisters’ roller skates and harvest the wheels. The ultimate revenge for that was saving up your allowance and buying a real no-kiddin’ one at Western Auto.
There were also dune buggies running up and down the streets, precursors to today’s ATVs and such. I was too young to drive at the time, but I sometimes imagined myself behind the wheel. By the time I earned my license in 1971, they were out of style.
The ‘70s turned out to be more complicated for my age cohort, that gang of kids five years on either side of me in age. The Vietnam War was kind of winding down by then, but inflation was heating up. The Soviet Union still wasn’t our friend and fluorocarbons were destroying the ozone layer.
Fifty years after the fact, things haven’t changed much.
I’d still love to amble into the Western Auto in town to buy a $12 skateboard, though. Back in the day, I didn’t know how to drive a car, and now $4.69 gas makes it expensive. With the benefits of Medicare firmly in place, taking a tumble on a skateboard may be more cost-effective.
Former classmates don’t have to wonder what happened to me. I simply never grew up all the way.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]