Christmas is only a couple of weeks away again. It’s true that time flies faster the older you get. In my case, one full year represents 5 percent of my lifespan, and that isn’t much.
As I often said and wrote in the past, “These are the good old days.” I am not 100-percent convinced of that now.
I get hit by a rolling wave of nostalgia whenever I read or watch something about the 1960s and 1970s these days. For example, shopping malls are becoming an endangered species, a state of affairs not helped one bit by the global economic downturn.
I can’t even manage crocodile tears for China’s manufacturing and exporting woes. They gamed the system after being welcomed into the world community 20 years ago. On the other hand, the Western nations were all too willing to trade reliability for “cheap.”
But let’s forget that for a few minutes and think about what we could find in various retailers’ wish books 50 years ago.
For all the gee-whizzery to be found on Internet shopping sites, nothing can beat the sheer physical delight of opening a just-delivered paper catalog. Of course, today’s necessarily high shipping rates would make them a big drain on corporate balance sheets. Back in the day, as it were, bulk mail was pretty affordable.
Remember when you could buy nearly anything you needed in the Sears Roebuck catalog? I absolutely needed a Skipper doll to complete my Barbie community one year. The next year, I was sure that my young life would be ruined forever if I didn’t get a guitar, budding capitalistic consumer that I was.
Mom and Dad were Depression-era kids who indulged us for the most part. They were pretty good at stretching a buck, and so my first guitar came from Western Auto, which also had its own mini catalog. They bought it at the store in town and I played that thing for a decade before trading up to something more substantial.
JCPenney always had the best catalog in my eyes. I don’t know if it was the quality of its merchandise or if it had better photography and layout staff. All I know is, I worked in the State College store part-time for a year or so and catalog orders often outstripped our in-store sales at Christmas time.
But even in the early 1990s, there were cracks appearing in the big chain stores’ foundations. Sears was the first to throw in the figurative towel when it discontinued its catalog. I predicted a bad outcome long before the 2003 Sears-Kmart debacle.
And then there was Montgomery Ward, the third leg of the Big Three catalogs’ triumvirate. It came to our house, and I remember it more for its enticing pages of toys than its teen fashions. That’s probably because I’d lost all interest in the mail-order business by the age of 11.
I take that back. Thumbing through a paper catalog was a good way to get a sense of which colors were “in.” This state of affairs lasted until I was 16 or 17 and discovered that I could buy Harper’s Bazaar at Newbie News. So much for small-town fashion unless you went to Lerch’s, Krutzel’s or the much-missed Dolinda’s, none of which deigned to publish a catalog.
Occasionally, there would be a Spiegel or Alden catalog that would show up in the mail. Spiegel was a bit pricey even for my carefully hoarded dimes and quarters, but Alden was within reach. My parents got a kick out of 10-year-old me buying my own Easter dress from the latter.
Alden bit the dust in 1985. Spiegel hung on a bit longer, discontinuing its catalog and turning to online sales before disappearing entirely in 2019. I am in mourning over that because it was a source for much of my professional attire in the ‘90s.
All good things must end, but some modern retailers still send out specialty catalogs. They serve their purpose, and even Amazon sent out a pale and paltry toy version this year. There is nothing like the real thing, though.
Evidently, there are a number of us nostalgia buffs in the world. Ironically, you can buy vintage catalogs online. Where else?
For only $129.99, you can buy a 1960s-vintage Alden catalog on eBay. If your pockets aren’t that deep, you can find a 1973 Spiegel Christmas catalog for only $45 on Etsy.
I’m going to pass on these offerings. My memory is still cheap and good if not quite as fast as it once was. But I still wish I could sit down with a real wish book on a winter’s night.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]