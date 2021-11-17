Dear Gayle,
My ex is living with the woman he left me for. I’m over it now and I’ve moved on in my life, but I’m not in any other relationship right now. The ex and I stay in touch because we have kids, but lately, he’s sounding like he thinks we should get back together. I haven’t done anything to encourage him, and he makes me uncomfortable when he drops little hints. I don’t want to get him upset enough that he might quit seeing the kids over it, so what should I say?
— His Ex
Dear His Ex,
A break-up is bad enough, but when children are a part of it, it is often worse. It can lead people to do or not do things they might otherwise never have done or not done. In your case, you might not have stayed in touch with the man who cheated on you and left you if you did not share children. What I find troubling is that you said that you have done nothing to encourage him, but you make no mention of having said or done anything that would seem to discourage him. To me, you appear to simply be noticing, but not responding to his hints. I assure you that, if you are hoping that ignoring those moments will make them stop and go away, you are very likely wrong. In fact, it may lead him to try harder to get his message through to you if he thinks that you are not noticing. I can think of several good reasons beyond the kids why you might not be responding to his hints, and those include that you may also be interested in getting back together, either because you do miss the cheater, or because you want to give that other woman a taste of her own medicine. A third option among several is that your self esteem is so low that you feel you deserve only this man. Whatever the reason, it is probably not a healthy one and I encourage you to start seeing a counselor to sort through the possibilities to find the greatest cause of your inaction so that it can be worked on, if necessary. This much I know: not all, but most people who cheat once would be willing to do it again. If you allowed him to return to you, you would never fully trust him, and a relationship without full trust is a relationship without full respect. Love — true and real love — cannot live in the absence of full respect. I wish you the best.
Dear Gayle,
I always hoped that when my son finally found love in his life I could build a good friendship with his choice. He finally started seeing someone, and ended up marrying her, but she seemed to act right from the beginning like she expected me to dislike her or resent her. It may have had something to do with how she was raised. For the most part, I’ve been letting stuff go so I don’t look like I don’t like her, but something has me upset. She talked my son out of getting the vaccines, and now the two of them will sometimes go see my elderly mother. I’m scared they will spread germs they pick up to her and she won’t be able to survive it. She had her shots, but sometimes people get it anyway. The kids already know I wish they’d get the shots. Can I say anything about it to them without it giving her ammunition to have him stop coming to see us?
— Worried Sick
Dear Worried,
Probably not. If she is primed to see you as an adversary, she is just waiting for evidence of that to appear. If your mother lives alone, it is she who should say if she will be allowing any visitors who have not been vaccinated. She may be unwilling to do this for the same reason you give; she does not want to lose contact with her grandson. One thing both you and she might do is to insist that any visitors who have not had inoculations wear masks throughout their visits, and stay six feet back. If it is a blanket policy, no one can say that they are being targeted. Given that the new variant of this virus is becoming more active, it is a good time to make such a house rule. If you do so, however, you must ask it of everyone who visits, which is not such a bad idea anyway. For as much as possible, continue to be warmly cordial toward your daughter-in-law, especially after establishing any rules about protection measures.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]