“Monday is Columbus Day,” Gretchen announced. “I know he supposedly discovered America, but lately I’ve been hearing how he misidentified it as India and mistreated the Native Americans already living here. Does he really deserve to be honored? Who made the decision to celebrate him?”
“Yeah, I’d like to know that, too,” Freya said. “I was reading about how Leif Ericson actually landed in North America and spent the winter there about five hundred years before Columbus landed on an island in the Caribbean. Maybe we should be celebrating my Norse ancestors.”
“I can tell you how the Columbus Day celebrations started,” Gabriella stated. “In 1792 my Italian and Catholic ancestors in New York held an event to celebrate the three hundredth anniversary of his landing. It’s just like the codfish poem said.”
“What does any of this have to do with a fish?” Gretchen asked.
Gabriella answered, “I don’t know who wrote the poem, but it says, ‘The codfish lays ten thousand eggs, /The homely hen lays one. /The codfish never cackles /To tell you what she’s done. /And so we scorn the codfish, /While the humble hen we prize, /Which only goes to show you /That it pays to advertise.’ If the Norwegians wanted credit for Leif Ericson’s discovery, they should have advertised it.”
“Well, I’m glad we can finally celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” Kwanita declared. “My people were here for thousands of years before Europeans landed on the continent. Have you any idea how badly Columbus and other Europeans treated Native Americans? There’s no way they should be honored.”
As we look back on the history of the United States, we will find many leaders were not perfect. Of the first twelve presidents of the country, only two were not slave owners. Some of those who were slave owners had wills that freed their slaves, and at least one worked to stop the spread of slavery, but slavery was allowed to flourish while they led the nation.
Even Benjamin Franklin — who is known for his many inventions which he refused to patent because, “we should be glad of an opportunity to serve others by any invention of ours” — was not perfect. He is known for his role in helping the colonies to become independent from England, but a closer look at his lifestyle in England and France indicates he may have been a womanizer — far from morally perfect. He also was a slave owner, although he later worked toward the abolition of slavery.
The famous orator, Patrick Henry, who declared, “Give me liberty, or give me death!” was a slaveholder throughout his adult life. He may have hoped to see the end of slavery, but his only plan for that was to stop the importation of slaves.
Ulysses S. Grant appointed African Americans and Jewish Americans to prominent federal offices, but he was antagonistic toward Native American culture and demanded that Native American children attend schools, speak English, and prepare to live as white people.
Even the apostle Paul was not perfect. He declared, “For what I am doing, I do not understand. For what I will to do, that I do not practice; but what I hate, that I do,” (Romans 7:15 NKJV). “O wretched man that I am! Who will deliver me from this body of death?” (Romans 7:24 NKJV). He goes on to give the answer, “There is therefore now no condemnation to those who are in Christ Jesus, who do not walk according to the flesh, but according to the Spirit. For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus has made me free from the law of sin and death,” (Romans 8:1-2 NKJV).
As we look back at the prominent people in our past, especially those who fall short of what we would want them to be, maybe we should remember what Jesus said to those who wanted Him to uphold the death penalty against the woman caught in adultery. “He who is without sin among you, let him throw a stone at her first.” (See John 8:7.) After He said that, “Again He stooped down and wrote on the ground. Then those who heard it, being convicted by their conscience, went out one by one, beginning with the oldest even to the last. And Jesus was left alone, and the woman standing in the midst,” (John 8:8-9 NKJV).
There has been a lot of speculation about what Jesus may have been writing on the ground. Maybe it is as simple as “the adulterer and the adulteress, shall surely be put to death.” (See Leviticus 20:10.) The transgression they wanted punished would necessarily have involved two people, but they were demanding punishment only for the woman. Jesus did not condemn the woman, but He told her, “Go and sin no more.” (See John 8:10-11.)
Nobody is perfect but let us join Paul in the aspiration he announced to the Philippians: “Not that I have already attained, or am already perfected; but I press on, that I may lay hold of that for which Christ Jesus has also laid hold of me. Brethren, I do not count myself to have apprehended; but one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind and reaching forward to those things which are ahead, I press toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus,” (Philippians 3:12-14 NKJV).
Here’s how to win the prize:
Do you want to win and never lose?
Jesus made a way for you to choose.
Invite Him into your heart today.
Let Him save your soul and guide your way.
•
Bible Verses
John 8:7 (NKJV) — So when they continued asking Him, He raised Himself up and said to them, “He who is without sin among you, let him throw a stone at her first.”
Leviticus 20:10 (NKJV) — The man who commits adultery with another man’s wife, he who commits adultery with his neighbor’s wife, the adulterer and the adulteress, shall surely be put to death.
John 8:10-11 (NKJV) — When Jesus had raised Himself up and saw no one but the woman, He said to her, “Woman, where are those accusers of yours? Has no one condemned you?”
She said, “No one, Lord.”
And Jesus said to her, “Neither do I condemn you; go and sin no more.”