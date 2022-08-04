Sometimes it takes an outsider to show you that you’re living in a very good place. If you’re like me, you get caught up in getting from Point A to Point B and don’t always notice the scenery.

And then there are people like Cliff Zeller, a young guy with a YouTube channel who crisscrosses the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and tells stories about what he sees. I’ve mentioned his channel before, “The Wandering Woodsman,” as he related conditions on the Susquehanna River frontier in 1755. A few weeks ago, he turned his attention to John Armstrong’s attack on Kittanning.

