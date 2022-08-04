Sometimes it takes an outsider to show you that you’re living in a very good place. If you’re like me, you get caught up in getting from Point A to Point B and don’t always notice the scenery.
And then there are people like Cliff Zeller, a young guy with a YouTube channel who crisscrosses the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and tells stories about what he sees. I’ve mentioned his channel before, “The Wandering Woodsman,” as he related conditions on the Susquehanna River frontier in 1755. A few weeks ago, he turned his attention to John Armstrong’s attack on Kittanning.
Cliff stood on the banks of the Allegheny not far downstream from the Kittanning bridge, the end point of a modern-day journey from Fort Shirley in Huntingdon County. His next stop was the historical marker for Blanket Hill along US 422, making him a much more daring person than I am. The traffic is, uh, a bit hazardous.
And then he headed over hill and dale. The next video segment started on Beautiful Lookout at the turnoff to Oak Ridge.
“This is beautiful country around here,” he said. “We’re in the middle of nowhere.”
I’d been watching the segment with half an eye, but when I recognized the road I sat up a little straighter and grinned.
“Let’s see what he says after he’s driven down to Mudlic,” I chortled.
Needless to say, there is no live video of that part of Cliff’s journey. It’s likely that his camera flew from its mounting as he negotiated the curves. There may have been some mild expletives involved, but we’ll never know.
Fortunately, he made it safely past one of the turnoffs to Mahoning Dam and was in search of the famous Minich Road. I say “famous” because I always look for the sign whenever I’m over that way. I have no family connection to it, so I think it’s one of those personal quirks we all have.
Cliff was in search of the highest point in Armstrong County, a landmark of sorts on his quest to visit all 67 Pennsylvania counties. He was on his way to visit Cook Forest, but he needed some video to fill in the gaps, I guess.
He made it to Dry Ridge Road and stopped at someone’s house for permission to proceed further. The nice lady there gave him permission to cross her land by way of one of our famous dirt roads masquerading as a cow path.
Cliff was a little concerned about the grade and the road ruts, but he decided wisely that his venerable 4WD Jeep could handle the abuse. After a bit of bushwhacking through the weeds on foot, he found himself at his destination beside a gas well and hunting blind at an elevation of 1,700 feet.
“What beautiful country, and what beautiful people,” he said more than once. “I can’t get over how nice people are around here.”
And then he was off to camp in Cook Forest and found even more beauty.
“People have been telling me that I need to check this out,” he said. “Now that I’m here, I understand entirely.”
Cliff started talking to the people in the neighboring campsite about this and that. They gave him good advice about which trails to take the following day, all while plying him with food and drink. The next morning, he was offered ham and eggs for breakfast.
And then Cliff saw the trees, big trees, acres and acres of them. We locals have seen them since the time we were children, but the sight of old virgin forest can still inspire a sense of awe and reverence.
His next stop was Clear Creek State Park, another part of his project to visit every state park in Pennsylvania. I think there are 191 of them and he’s made it to 123 thus far. Of the 67 counties, I think his trip in late June brought the total to 54.
Cliff hasn’t mentioned it, but I’ve been hearing that visitor counts are down at state parks everywhere, not just Pennsylvania. It takes a lot of gas to drive an RV anywhere right now, and it seems that people are staying home or taking day trips in their cars.
There may be hard times ahead, but our pretty places are still here, often only a few miles away. We’re so used to them that we pass them by without a thought. It’s something to keep in mind when you’re looking for something to do on a hot day.
I don’t know where Cliff is heading next. Most of his unvisited counties are to the northwest of us and he’s from Berks County, quite a haul. The summer is winding down, so he may stick closer to home as the school year approaches.
No matter. If you run into a youngish bespectacled man in a dark venerable Jeep who is asking for directions, help him out if you can. Our regional reputation is riding on it.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]