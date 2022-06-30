Billy was very unhappy. “But Mom,” he protested. “Lots of kids in my class walk to school alone, and I wouldn’t even be alone. Tommy and I can walk together after I get to his house.”
“Not all the others have to walk as far, and they don’t have the same conditions you have,” his mother answered. “I want to see you get to school safely.”
Mom was tired of what had become a morning routine. Later that day, she was talking to her neighbor, Shirley Goodness, and mentioned her problem. Shirley immediately responded, “I take Marcy for a walk every morning. If I start just a few minutes earlier, I could arrive at your house just after Billy left for school and follow him almost to the school. I’ll turn down another street near the school, so he won’t know what I’m doing. He’ll be safe, but he shouldn’t feel like he’s being treated like a baby.”
After Shirley and Marcy had followed Billy several mornings, Tommy asked him, “Who is that woman and little girl?”
Billy replied, “That’s our neighbor, Shirley Goodness, and her daughter Marcy.”
Then Tommy wanted to know, “How long do you think she’ll keep following us like this?”
“Probably forever,” Billy sighed. “I’m learning the twenty-third Psalm, and it says, ‘Shirley Goodness and Marcy shall follow me all the days of my life.”
As we approach Independence Day, consider this question: How many independence days have you experienced in your lifetime? No, I’m not asking how old you are. I know that each of us celebrates one Independence Day in July every year, but there are many other independence days in most lives.
Billy wanted to be independent. Most of us have experienced the kind of “independence day” he wanted. We have faced the first day of school and the first time we either walked by ourselves or waited for the bus on our own. Possibly we may remember the first day we were allowed to go to a friend’s house or to the playground. As we grew and matured, we were able to become more independent.
Some of the “independence days” in my life included the day I left my parent’s home and moved into an apartment, the day I bought a car, the day I left home again and moved into a different apartment, the day I left home again and moved into a mobile home, and the day I became the sole inhabitant of the house that had been my parents’ home.
One thing is true of all our “independence days.” It is never possible to become completely independent. In my case, one of the moves back home occurred because of changing jobs. Others occurred because of the changing situation with my parents who became more and more dependent on me. When I needed to be nearby, I bought a mobile home and placed in on the lot next to theirs. When I needed to be with them in their house more of the time, I used the mobile home as a place of respite when someone else could care for them.
You see, independence is not total, and not all “independence days” are joyful. As long as we care about others, we can never be completely independent from them. Even the United States still has a relationship with Great Britain, and we depend on each other in many ways.
Human beings were not created to be self-sufficient. When God created the first human, He said, “It is not good that man should be alone; I will make him a helper comparable to him.” (See Genesis 2:18.)
Later, Solomon made it clear that people need each other. He wrote, “Two are better than one, because they have a good reward for their labor. For if they fall, one will lift up his companion. But woe to him who is alone when he falls, for he has no one to help him up. Again, if two lie down together, they will keep warm; But how can one be warm alone? Though one may be overpowered by another, two can withstand him. And a threefold cord is not quickly broken,” (Ecclesiastes 4:9-12 NKJV).
Most people, if asked, would say yes, they want to be independent, but their actions speak louder than their words. One of the things people find attractive when they are choosing friends is that they are dependable. People want to be able to depend on their friends. They want friends that live up to Proverbs 17:17 (NKJV): “A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for adversity.” They want friends who will “stick closer than a brother.” (See Proverbs 18:24.)
We all want a certain amount of independence, but we also want friends. And anyone who wants to have friends “must himself be friendly.” (See Proverbs 18:24.) Paul’s epistles, (especially Romans, chapter 12) make it very clear that we need to work together. We should be interdependent instead of independent.
•
Work Together
“I have my rights,” he stated,
Turned his back and strode away,
Never knowing that his neighbor
Was God’s task for him that day.
Then he heard a gentle whisper,
“Dear, my child, do you not know
All My children need each other.
In My kingdom, this is so.
“Yes, you do have rights — it’s certain,
But your neighbor needs you now,
And you should, with love, be serving
As My love for you shows how.
“Help him now to bear his burden.
Then someday when you are weak,
You will find a stronger brother
Gives the help that you must seek.
“Love each other; work together;
Practice patience, hope, and faith.
Let your life shout forth in praising;
Let My love infuse your days.”
•
Bible Verses
Genesis 2:18 (NKJV) — And the Lord God said, “It is not good that man should be alone; I will make him a helper comparable to him.”
Proverbs 18:24 (NKJV) — A man who has friends must himself be friendly, but there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.