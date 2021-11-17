Let’s start things off with the case of teenager Kyle Rittenhouse. He is, as of this writing, on trial for killing two men and wounding another during a violent protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
First of all, a disclaimer of sorts is in order. The fact of the matter is that Rittenhouse should not have been there. Regardless of how one might feel about the case, facts are facts. That said, it does not diminish his right to defend his own life. That is a basic right of every person. It appears that some folks believe that it’s okay to make a deadly threat against someone, as long as it’s a white male. How did we get to this point?
It must be remembered that those who were shot were violent rioters. Had Rittenhouse not been there, they would have probably threatened someone else, and gotten shot anyway. Somehow, this anarchy — and that’s what it is — must be brought to an end.
Gasoline prices are next up. They have gotten ridiculous. There are those who say it is unfair to blame Biden for the situation. Yet, who shut down the Keystone pipeline and other things which negatively affect our energy independence? At least, there are no mean tweets, so I guess we’ll have to find a way to take comfort in that. Meanwhile, dig ever deeper in your wallet at the gas pump.
Vaccine mandates are still making headlines. First of all, I have had the vaccine and the booster. Both the second shot and the booster made me sick. The main thing, however, is that I got the vaccine at my own choice. I still strongly support the right of those who refuse to get it to do so. I have seen ridiculous arguments in which such things a speed limits, stop signs, etc. have been compared to vaccine mandates. There is no way that these arguments hold water. The vaccine mandate involves your body, not your car, your gun or your paycheck in the form of taxes. Doing things to your body that you don’t want is reminiscent of Josef Mengele and his terrible work.
A lot of controversy has surrounded Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his refusal to get vaccinated. Also, some workers, many of them essential, like health care workers, are being fired or furloughed over vaccine refusal. That affects them directly, but all of us indirectly. How long until the unvaccinated are forced to wear badges, much like Jews in Nazi Germany? For the rest of us, will it be “your papers, please?”
If the border situation wasn’t so serious, it would be laughable. To add the real kicker, Biden is defending the right of European countries to secure their borders. Therefore, we are being flooded with illegals, and the taxpayers are footing the bill. There is even the insane idea of paying reparations to them.
The whole employment situation is disturbing. The other day, I saw a sign at McDonald’s offering a sign-on bonus of $500 for new employees. That’s incredible. Apparently, there are many people who would rather collect some sort of government check than work.
Is there hope for the country? I really don’t know. Many say that the Republicans will have a “red wave” in 2022. Would that be a big deal? It seems that a lot of Republicans are surrendering to the Biden administration. Would we be better off if they got the majority in Congress? Who knows? The Democrats have demonstrated how easy it is to steal elections. Will they do it again in 2022? We can only hope not.
Is there hope for America? We can only hope so.