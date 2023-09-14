Back to school season leads to changing schedules. As people go back to work and school, dogs find themselves alone for the first time in months (or even the first time in their lives). This can be extremely stressful for dogs, resulting in a variety of unpleasant behaviors, more commonly referred to as separation anxiety. Separation anxiety can occur in any dog, but is more common in dogs that are not used to being left alone, such as pandemic puppies and rescued greyhounds.
Separation anxiety is extremely common in dogs and results in undesirable behaviors when left alone, such as, inappropriate eliminations, destructive behavior, hypersalivation, self-injury, escape behavior, inappetence, increased thirst and inappropriate greetings when you return home.
If you suspect that your dog has separation anxiety, you should consider discussing it with your veterinarian, especially if you have an older dog that is showing this anxiety for the first time. Signs like inappropriate eliminations, self-injury, inappetence and increased thirst can also be indicative of overall systemic diseases that may need to be addressed.
For mild separation anxiety, you can work with a dog trainer on exercises like crate-training and settle mats to improve your dog’s independence. Practicing leaving the house for short periods of time can help as well. You can also provide plenty of stimulation and enrichment, such as slow feeders, puzzle mats, and stuffed Kong toys when you leave to keep your dog busy! There are also a variety of over the counter calming supplements, such as Solliquin, Purina Calming Care and Vetriscience Composure that may provide additional anxiety support.
For dogs with severe or persisting anxiety, you will need to consult with your veterinarian. Your veterinarian might recommend anxiety reducing medications, either situationally or long-term. For some dogs, separation anxiety is merely reflective of an underlying anxiety disorder that could use pharmacologic support. Your veterinarian may also suggest referral to a board certified veterinary behaviorist for further testing, drug regimens and behavioral modification training.
Regardless of the level of separation anxiety your dog is facing, you will make the problem worse by giving your dog a long goodbye. It may seem that your dog enjoys his goodbye hug and kiss, but it is far better to leave without saying goodbye than make your dog realize that something is amiss.
You should never punish a dog (or cat) for something that they have done with yelling, smacking, spraying with water, or withholding food or playtime. Dogs are highly unlikely to understand what you are punishing them for, and may begin to associate the negative consequence with you, which could potentiate reactivity, aggression and be detrimental to any future positive training.
The easiest way to prevent separation anxiety is to prevent it early. Crate training dogs from when you first bring them home is significantly easier than training them later. Also, if you are planning to adopt a puppy, if you can, plan on bringing them home during a time of year when things are more routine for you and your family. If your puppy sees you and your children being at school all day as normal, they are less likely to be anxious when this trend continues throughout the dog’s life.
Although we mentioned a variety of solutions for separation anxiety in dogs, it is all about finding the solution that is best for your dog and your situation. Treating behavioral disorders in dogs involves a fair amount of trial and error and there is no quick, easy solution. Preventing the problem is much easier than treating it, but by making some lifestyle changes, training and potentially adding in supplements and medications, hopefully you can make anxiety a thing of your dog’s past!
[Dr. Cecelia Harmon DVM is an Associate Veterinarian at Drummond Animal Hospital in New Bethlehem. Her columns appear the second Thursday of each month in The Leader-Vindicator.]