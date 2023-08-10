[EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the debut editorial page column from local native Dr. Cecelia Harmon, who recently completed her veterinary studies and now works at Drummond Animal Hospital in New Bethlehem. Harmon’s column will appear in the second issue of The Leader-Vindicator each month.]
Fall and winter will be here before you know it. Just as colder weather can be harder for those of us with arthritis, the exact same is true of our furry family members. Arthritis is the common name for a disease called osteoarthritis (OA) — OA is different from other types of arthritis such as rheumatoid or septic arthritis. OA is a progressive disease that leads to destruction of the joint over time, causing pain upon movement. OA is incurable, but early recognition and management can keep our pets active and happy for years to come.
OA is extremely common in older pets. Up to 80 percent of dogs and 100 percent of cats have X-rays consistent with OA as seniors. Just like humans, nearly all pets experience some degree of OA by the time they reach senior life stages. However, many factors can contribute to more severe disease or disease onset at an earlier age, such as obesity, previous injury (like a cruciate tear), poor conformation (hip dysplasia, patellar luxation), family history of OA, previous joint infection, and developmental diseases (elbow dysplasia, OCD). While any joint can be affected, dogs are more likely to experience OA in their knees, hips and elbows, and cats are more likely to in their lumbosacral region and elbows.
Many of the signs of OA in pets are often attributed to “slowing down” with age. While age may be correlated with various disease processes, age in itself is not a disease. We, as pet owners, should remain vigilant in looking for signs of diseases, like OA, so they can be appropriately managed, giving pets the best quality of life possible.
Signs of OA include stiffness when walking, decreased play behavior, trouble rising, trouble going up and down stairs, hesitance to jump on furniture/other objects, excessive licking of one location, “bunny hopping” when running, limping, and potentially behavior changes, such as “grumpiness” or aggression. Cats hide their pain, and OA can be hard to catch. Under-grooming, increased hiding, hesitance to “loaf” or expose their belly when relaxed, inappropriate litter box usage, and “shimmying” down an object instead of jumping can all be more subtle signs of feline OA.
If you believe that your pet is experiencing signs of OA, please schedule an appointment with your veterinarian. They will need to do a thorough examination and potentially some bloodwork and X-rays to make sure that there are no other diseases hiding under the guise of OA.
If your pet is diagnosed with OA, there are a variety of treatments available, and your veterinarian will determine which one is best for your pet and their lifestyle. For both dogs and cats, there are oral anti-inflammatories and pain medications available as well as injectable medications. These medications may be used in combination with each other in pets with moderate to severe OA. Other treatments, like acupuncture, laser, physical therapy and massage therapy may or may not be available with your specific veterinary hospital.
Joint supplements that contain Glucosamine and Chondroitin, like Cosequin, Phycox or YuMove, can help slow the progression of OA. These often come in tasty treat formulations and can be given to pets before they start exhibiting signs of OA. Some veterinarians (like me) recommend that all middle aged to senior pets be started on a joint supplement to curb OA before you start to notice clinical signs.
An important aspect of managing OA in pets is modification of the environment. Our pets are living in a world designed for humans which can exacerbate pain and signs of OA. Adding ramps/small steps on stairs, furniture, vehicles, providing ample comfortable bedding, adding rugs or mats onto slippery floors, as well as keeping the essentials, like food, water, and litter boxes on every floor of your home, can help to keep pets more comfortable.
Unfortunately, especially for large dogs, if OA is unable to be managed, it can impact quality of life enough to lead to a euthanasia decision. However, with timely disease recognition and initiation of therapy and lifestyle changes, pets can live for years and years with OA!
[Dr. Cecelia Harmon DVM is an Associate Veterinarian at Drummond Animal Hospital in New Bethlehem.]