Dear Gayle,
I have an issue with how homeless people are looked at by society. I have been homeless several times in my life, and mostly it wasn’t because of any decision I made. Once when it was my decision that led to the streets was when I quit a job at a personal care home because some of the staff were abusing some of the residents and I couldn’t stand to see that. I was afraid if I stayed I’d hurt a staff member who was hurting other people but I’d be the one who would end up in jail.
It’s always been something that came up and I had no control over what got me into problems that cost me a job. Right now I’m scared that it could happen again because I was working at a nursing home but I kept getting sick and ended up in the hospital where they found out that a health problem I have is getting worse and they found another one that wasn’t being treated at all. That one is highly contagious but not COVID, so my bosses still wanted me to keep working, but I work with elderly patients and I didn’t want one of them to get this and die and I’d know it was my fault, so I just quit. I did without pay for two weeks while the doctor got my illnesses under control, but I found another place to work that promised me more hours than the last place. Once I started they gave me only 15 hours a week. I can’t pay my rent and utilities and eat on that, and I am running out of time in the rent help program I’m in so I’m looking for another job but I don’t have a car so whatever I get has to be a place I can walk to. It’s almost two miles to the job I have now and by the time I get home my blood sugars are very low. I’m looking for a bicycle but with the way my luck has been running, I’ll probably fall on ice riding it and break my tailbone again and I have back problems already from the last two breaks. One was from falling on icy steps.
If I end up homeless again I already know how people look at you when you have to tell them that, but I wish people would understand that it’s not always our fault. I worry about what would happen to my cat if I have to be homeless again. He’s my only alive companion. It could also affect me getting all the meds I need for my diabetes, anxiety, and the stomach and intestinal stuff. I applied for Social Security and it’s in appeal, but it will be a long time before that answer comes and they could say no again. The state doesn’t help you unless you have small children and my four are grown with children of their own, but none of them are able to help me — they’re barely making do themselves and there are no other family members.
Please ask readers to think about it when they see someone who is homeless. We need to be looked at as though someone cares without judging us for something they don’t know anything about. This could happen to anyone, so it could be them.
— Trying
Dear Trying,
You paint a picture of homelessness in a light not often viewed by anyone encountering a person with no address beyond the street. We now know that most people living without a home base are there because they have a severe mental illness and the state no longer houses those persons who fall below a certain level of dysfunction. Our society has a lot of work to do if we are to balance ourselves morally. I am reminded of the Mahatma Gandhi quote, “A civilization is measured by how it treats its weakest members.” I would say that any of us could well be judged by how well we follow “the golden rule.”
I am reminded as well of a handicapped man who did a comedy act on America’s Got Talent. Josh Blue openly addressed his condition and spoke about how many people alive right now have handicaps, then he half joked with Simon Cowell that, “[being handicapped] is the only minority group that you can join at any time; you’re just one bad bike ride away. Ain’t that right, Simon?” referring to Cowell’s electric-bike accident in 2020 resulting in a broken back.
Bad things can happen to anyone. Kindness can happen to anyone, too. If even harder times do find you again, I hope that life will strike a balance by having caring people find you as well. All the best.
