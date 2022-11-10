I’m writing this a week before the midterm election, so we don’t know which party will take control of the House and Senate, but in the short term, whoever wins won’t change anything.
Since even the Democrat-leaning Five Thirty Eight polling firm projects the Republicans to win the House and as a slight favorite to win the Senate, that’s what we expect. It seems the Democrats think that as well.
“If the Republicans take control, the prices are going to go up, as will inflation, it’s this simple,” said President Joe Biden.
He’s right. But if Democrats keep control, the same thing will happen. Until all the printed money is taken out of the system, until we tap our domestic energy supplies to drive down heating, food and transportation costs, prices will stay high or go up.
You know what else? Crime will get worse, there will be energy and food shortages, likely power brownouts and job layoffs. Democrats have caused the kind of damage that will take years, perhaps even decades to repair. Our country has open wounds that won’t heal overnight.
Consider the effect of the COVID lockdowns ordered by mostly (but not exclusively) Democratic governors. Many businesses with high expenses or low savings simply went out of business. Once a business closes you can’t bring it back by passing out money. The location has been sold, the employees and owners have moved on and the old customers have taken their business elsewhere. You can’t fix that or what follows overnight.
Consider the Democrat war on the police. By demonizing and prosecuting cops over split second decisions and defunding departments, Democrats have driven good people out of the profession and emboldened criminals with policies like no cash bail.
“But there just aren’t enough cops to go around.”
As reported in the New York Post, 86 percent of police chiefs nationwide reported a shortage of sworn officers. Just as bad, there’s a recruitment crisis, especially in Democratic cities where the number of new police applicants is down almost 50 percent.
The cops who retired aren’t coming back and new recruits are avoiding a job where your life is constantly at risk, if not from criminals, then from Democratic politicians trying to throw you in jail.
Since the beginning of the Biden Presidency, 1.3 million illegal aliens have been released into the U.S. along with 1 million alien “gotaways” added to the 25 to 30 million illegals already here. The cost, at $9,232 a year to support an alien is about $160 billion. A year. No matter who wins Congress, illegals are not going to leave and they’re not going to show up for their hearings. It will take a decade to deport them.
“Power grids are feeling the strain as the U.S. makes a historic transition from conventional power plants fueled by coal and natural gas to cleaner forms of energy such as wind and solar power,” leaving operators “faced with the prospect of having to call for blackouts when demand exceeds supply,” reports the Wall Street Journal. It takes four years to build a power plant.
Even though we’re facing a food shortage according to the president of the National Black Farmers Association, the 2021 Biden administration expanded a program that pays farmers NOT to plant food crops, supposedly to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. Planting and harvesting crops is seasonal — it will take at least a year to address the food shortages.
I could go on about grooming, mutilating and teaching race-hate to children, using law enforcement against parents and political opponents and more. There’s a lot of Democratic pain baked into the cake of 2023 and beyond. A Republican Congress can not fix it — short term. A Republican Congress can fix it medium- to long-term by canceling out destructive Democratic policy and making the hard choices to return us to health.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. To comment or learn more, contact Lewis, at josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules. Joseph Max Lewis is the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning,” “Hell Rises” and “Final Warning.”]