I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling a little numb these days. As one wag puts it, “I’m tired of living through a century’s worth of history in a couple of years.”
Let’s see. A pandemic, civil unrest, a disputed national election, supply-chain problems, soaring inflation, a far-away war that might engulf the world, food shortages — what could possibly go wrong?
The short answer is, “There isn’t much left that could.”
Me, I just plan a garden and order way more seeds than I think I’ll need. I took stock of my supply the other day and was slightly appalled for a while. Anyone would think me a little “touched” and maybe I am.
My total traditional gardening space is about 15 square feet. Still, it’s enough to keep me in fresh produce all summer long and into early winter. I was harvesting some late lettuce in December this past year.
The trick is to think outside the box and consider growing vegetable varieties that your grandparents never heard of. With a garden-seed shortage going on this year, you might not be able to find all your old favorites. The bad news is, this is probably going to be a continuing problem for a while.
I don’t know. I’ve been growing Black-seeded Simpson leaf lettuce for 40 years simply because that’s what my dad grew, and always way too much for a family of four. Three of us came to loathe the stuff and hoped in vain for a crop failure.
I started trying some different varieties in recent years. Up until this past year, you could find at least 20 varieties in my favorite seed catalog. Now, there may be 10 available, but they tend to be good ones.
There are French, German and Belgian varieties that grow well in our climate. With a little protection from a floating row cover, they survive longer through heat and cold. Several feet of that non-woven white fabric found in garden centers are worth their weight in gold.
As my mom, brother and I can tell you, man does not live by lettuce alone. If you can grow something else at the same time, there will be less grumbling at dinnertime.
I got a late start with my garden last year and ended up planting old-fashion runner beans in late July. That was a good choice because I was picking pods until the middle of October. While these legumes are usually grown for their gorgeous flowers, they make a good pot of ham, green beans and potatoes.
I grew them on heavy-gauge steel stakes with spirals in the middle. I think that you can find these at a lot of local garden centers. A couple of friends homesteading in Alberta, Canada, recommended them as tomato stakes, too.
With that in mind, I plan to do a lot of vertical gardening this year. When you can’t go out, go up.
I have a small porch enclosed with lattice. It gets a lot of sun, so growing climbing plants in pots looks like a good option.
If you’re short on space like I always am, shop around for some of the compact vegetable varieties that are available. One that I have in mind for my trellis garden is a cucumber that sets fruit on 18-inch vines, a far cry from my beloved Marketmore 76 that’s seven feet long and capable of demolishing my porch.
Imagine writing the headline for that story.
Less notorious might be containers bearing three kinds of peppers, two of tomatoes, potatoes and a compact butternut squash. Those will have to set in part of my parking area, and I will apologize in advance to Terry Harmon when he mows the lawn this summer.
So, I plan to grow a few more plants of any kind this year, more than I need. I have an eye toward saving the seeds for next year because they may not be widely available.
If you think that saving your own seeds sounds like a good idea, choose old-time vegetable varieties that aren’t hybrids. You will see these seed packets in local racks bearing labels stating that they are open-pollinated, heirloom or non-GMO.
There’s nothing wrong with hybrids. You just won’t get good results if you save and plant their seeds next year. Contrary to urban legend, the replants are not sterile and will produce a crop. However, you might end up with some Frankenstein-looking veggies that taste awful.
So, now that you’ve grown a huge amount of tomatoes, peppers, beans and squash that you will never eat, save the seeds and share them with somebody next year. I saw the mention of a seed exchange in Butler County earlier this year, and that might be something to consider for our towns in 2023.
Anyway, that’s what is on my plate for the next several months. Stay tuned to The L-V because the annual lawn and garden supplement this year is going to lean heavily on the gardening topic.
Meanwhile, make friends with your local garden clubs or hook up with a Penn State Extension master gardener. These people know their stuff and can help even if you’ve been growing the same old lettuce because that’s what your parents and grandparents always grew.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]