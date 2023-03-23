There’s something that we of the geezer class mention from time to time. The 1990s were 30 years ago, not 10 years ago. Thinking that over makes me reach for the bottle of hair coloring.
Today is the first day of spring, but I don’t trust the calendar much. It was 30 years ago this week that we had one of those historic blizzards that people pretend to remember fondly. This qualifies as the so-called good old days.
My daughter and I were living in State College at the time, so I don’t know what the conditions were like in the L-V coverage area. I think that central Pennsylvania received a few more inches of snow, but anything over 20 inches qualifies as “excessive.”
In hindsight, the entire winter of 1992-93 was excessive. It started snowing on Christmas night and didn’t stop for months on end. We lived in a ground-floor terrace apartment at the time, and so we got to observe the season up close and personal.
Which was a strange sort of bonding experience with the folks at Accuweather. At the time, their brand-new shiny corporate office was still under construction and they were operating out of a converted church a couple of blocks from our place.
Accuweather must have had every single staff member crammed into their office that weekend, with the overflow bunking in a couple of trailers in the back parking lot. Most were there for the duration because the highways soon became impossibly impassable. Except for one meteorologist who I’ll call Dave because that’s his name.
Dave was something of a landmark to State Collegians. That’s not an exaggeration because he’s a big guy, sort of a walking monument. He also lost a leg to childhood cancer and preferred a crutch to a prosthetic.
This didn’t slow him down a bit. I knew him in college and was awestruck when I saw him playing pick-up basketball, obviously confined to guarding the basket but doing it with style. Dave also rode a conventional bicycle.
So, is it any wonder that this statuesque family man mounted up and crutched his merry way home in the middle of the Storm of the Century? Chez Dave was not located in a nearby gracious neighborhood but in a housing development two miles outside town.
The less-hardy staff plowed through hip-deep snow to the single restaurant that remained open, a local pizza joint that managed to turn out breakfast, lunch and dinner during the storm. Methinks that hardiness is all relative under these circumstances, but that place became a favorite for everyone in our neighborhood afterward.
Me, I had loaded up the pantry, refrigerator and freezer in the days before the storm. I was newly single, so I didn’t have much in the way of emergency heating and lighting beyond a box of candles. And so, my 15-year-old daughter and I hunkered down to face the storm.
I slept on the sofa the first night, snow shovel standing just inside the door so that it wouldn’t get buried. The television ran through the night, tuned to the Weather Channel. I would nap for a while and then get up to shovel the snow away from the front door.
Even those excursions outside didn’t prepare me for the morning. My daughter and I stoked up on a big breakfast and went outside to start shoveling. So did everyone else in the neighborhood, for days.
My car, a small 1992 Honda Civic SI, was nowhere to be seen until I spotted the tip of one sideview mirror sticking from the side of a snow mountain. That’s the sort of thing that makes you stand with your mouth hanging open for a few minutes.
Excavating the cars in the driveway was only the beginning. My landlords, a vigorous couple in their early 60s, retrieved a wheelbarrow and the work went more smoothly. We had run out of places to pile the snow and resorted to moving it to the athletic field across the street.
I could go on but I won’t. I look strangely at people who pooh-pooh weather forecasts.
“Oh, we live in a very safe place where nothing bad happens. Look at her, buying propane because she thinks the power is going to go out.”
Ya know, the world tends to be a strange and magical place.
This morning, I prefer the sight of bare grass and trees ready to burst their buds. There should be daffodils and forsythia blooming shortly. And there is nary a late-season blizzard in sight.
But you never know.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]