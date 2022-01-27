In my last column, Rimersburg Rules pointed out the incessant cry of protecting “our democracy” when America is a republic was part of an attempt to delegitimize safeguards like the electoral college, federalism/states Rights, the Bill of Rights, Supreme Court judicial review, the Senate, and the filibuster — which all act to temporarily restrain popular opinion.
It’s the same with a new fad you may have noticed that claims our civil war wasn’t fought “to free the slaves,” it was fought for economic reasons, specifically high tariffs. Of course a claim “the Civil War was fought to free the slaves,” misstates the historical observation and plays into leftist hands. The war was “fought over slavery” because the Constitution was strangling it as intended, and yesterday’s Democrats were apoplectic.
Now to the facts. During the 1860 Democratic National Convention, Senator Stephen A. Douglas was the front-runner for the Presidential nomination, but he couldn’t win. Douglas was a supporter of slavery as a proponent of so-called “popular sovereignty” which would have undone the 1820 compromise and allowed each state to decide the issue of slavery within its territory. Northern Democrats agreed with Douglas, but that wasn’t enough for southern Democrats. Southern Democrats demanded a constitutional amendment enshrining slavery forever and refused to budge. After 57 ballots, they still refused; the convention ended and the party split. So please don’t tell Rules the war wasn’t about slavery.
Anti-slavers were the “wide-awakes;” Democrat slavers “copperheads.” Two million men served in the Union Army — less than 50,000 were conscripts, the rest were volunteers. British Historian Richard Carwardine calls them a “moral force.” Now we’re to believe they volunteered to fight to maintain high tariffs? Sure.
Oh yeah, what about Abraham Lincoln’s 1862 letter to Horace Greeley, lefties ask. In it Lincoln writes: “My paramount object in this struggle is to save the Union, and is not either to save or to destroy slavery. If I could save the Union without freeing any slave I would do it, and if I could save it by freeing all the slaves I would do it; and if I could save it by freeing some and leaving others alone I would also do that.”
True, Lincoln’s over-riding objective was preservation of the Union — and doing that would have slowly strangled slavery as intended by the framers — but no where do you find the one offer that could have preserved the Union without war: Lincoln’s public support for a constitutional amendment enshrining slavery forever. If he does that, there is no war or the war’s over. He couldn’t because northern public opinion wouldn’t have tolerated it and Rules doesn’t think Lincoln was willing to do that in any event. But Lincoln couldn’t admit that the north demanded an end to slavery either. Lincoln had to balance northern public opinion, economic necessity, military necessity and the border slave states.
“I hope to have God on my side,” Lincoln is reported to have said early in the war, “but I must have Kentucky.” After the attack on Fort Sumter and Lincoln’s call for troops in April 1861, public opinion in the slave states of Maryland, Kentucky, Missouri and even Delaware was sharply divided and these states’ ultimate allegiance uncertain. Together, Delaware, Maryland, Kentucky and Missouri had a white population of almost 2,600,000, nearly half that of the population of the 11 states of the Confederacy. Even though the war was fought over slavery, Lincoln was cagey about it because an anti-slavery statement or policy risked losing the border and the war.
Today’s Leftists, in fact, hate that the Civil War was fought over slavery. The Civil War reflects the nobility of the American people, but fighting over tariffs does not. That’s the leftist goal, to slander this country’s history because, remember, the point of critical theory is to criticize so as to demoralize.
The left always has a reason when it attempts to re-write history.
