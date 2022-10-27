Stop in the Redbank Valley Public Library to check out our book tree!
This beauty was made by two staff members, Cali Polka and Amy Toth. We wanted to try something new and thought that our patrons might enjoy seeing this creative display of our donated books.
We can’t wait to decorate it for Christmas. We hope you like it too!
Once again, this holiday season the Redbank Valley Public Library will host your one-stop shopping event: Shop, Look & Listen on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New Bethlehem Town Center Building (along Arch Street near the fire hall).
Shop your favorite local vendors of all varieties to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.
In addition to the beautiful items brought by the vendors, there will also be Chinese Auction baskets and a 50/50 drawing. Purchase your tickets and try your luck at winning!
The best part about this event is that it benefits the Redbank Valley Public Library. Hope to see you there!
If you would like a wreath for Christmas, the library is also holding our annual wreath sale.
To place your order, simply call the library at (814) 275-2870 and let us know how many you would like. Wreaths are $28 and come with a free bow.
Please place your order by Nov. 23. Wreaths will be delivered on Monday, Nov. 28.
Book Club for this month will be on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Redbank Valley Public Library. The book we will be discussing is “The Doctors Blackwell” by Janice P. Nimura.
We have the book here at the library if you’re interested in getting it and joining us.
Dot will be having ceramics classes here at the library in the month of November on the 1st, 14th and 29th. All classes will be from 6 to 8 p.m. You must be signed up to participate. We have limited space. Thank you.