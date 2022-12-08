Yes Rimersburg Rules fans, it’s that time of year when Rules is compelled to opine about the beloved Pittsburgh Steelers.
So just how good of a football team are the Steelers? The Steelers as we’re writing are 4 and 7. If you are what your record says you are, then the Steelers are a sub par team. But are they?
Something to keep in mind is the Steelers are suffering through what’s widely believed to be the league’s toughest schedule. Everyone knew Buffalo and the Eagles would be tough, but Miami, the Patriots and Jets were and are much better than anyone thought. Rules thinks that means the Steelers are a better team than many think. Rules also thinks the embarrassment they suffered at the hands of the Bills and Eagles means they’re not a really good team either.
Some observations: Kenny Pickett, small hands, glove and all, looks to be the Steelers quarterback of the future, not a bust as some feared. The Steelers made some very wise decisions. First, they traded for Minkah Fitzpatrick. The guy is simply a gem. Second, they let Bud Dupree go instead of paying him big money he isn’t worth. The guy’s lazy. Cam Hayward mentioned that it was only before the final year of his contract that he showed up to workout with other guys in the off season. If you’ve followed his career with the Titans, he’s either out injured or mediocre. Alex Highsmith is every bit as good as Dupree and cheaper.
More observations: Najee Harris may be a bust as a first round pick, probably because he seems to be injury prone. Time will tell. Devin Bush is a bust, especially as a first round pick. After a promising start, he’s never been the same since his injury. Speaking of Cam Hayward, the guy never seems to get old, even at 33 years of age. Jeeze Louise, were did Jaylen Warren come from? That kid’s exciting. Kick returner and wideout Steve Sims is pretty exciting too and a lot cheaper than fumble prone Gunner Olszewski.
Now for some sacrilege. TJ Watt is an amazing football player. He’s also injury prone and very expensive. It will never happen, but if the Steelers were really smart, they’d trade Watt, especially if they could get what they really need for him — a shutdown cornerback, which they just can’t seem to draft. We’re thinking Artie Burns, for example.
Now some complaints. Rules hates run-pass options plays. Even with a good offensive line, how’s a guy supposed to fire off the ball and blast into a defensive lineman when he doesn’t know if he’s firing off, or backing up in pass protection? Rules likes seeing Pickett under center more, but what’s the sense of doing it when you run every time Pickett’s under center? Play action passes not only help the passing game since they freeze linebackers and the secondary, they also help the run game. If you jam up the front to stop the run, it exposes you to the passing game. And what’s with using the shotgun on third down and three yards? No back runs as effectively out of the shotgun, which almost commits you to passing — for three yards? It makes no sense to use the shotgun unless it’s at least third and five.
Okay, no more ranting.
Here’s how Rules sees the rest of the season. Falcons, win; Baltimore Ravens, lose; Carolina Panthers, win; Las Vegas Raiders, win; Baltimore Ravens, not sure but say lose; Cleveland Browns, win.
That’s it sports fans, the Steelers end the season 8-9 or 9-8.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. To comment or learn more, contact Lewis, at josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules. Joseph Max Lewis is the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning,” “Hell Rises” and “Final Warning.”]