The headline asked, “How much money do you need to be secure?”
My knee-jerk reaction was, “Money can’t do it!” Then my mind began wandering to things I had heard people say about money.
A billionaire who was still working long hours, and seldom spending on anything that was not absolutely necessary, sometimes would say, “When I have enough money, I’m going to retire, take a long vacation, and relax.”
Someone finally asked the question that had been in many minds. “How much money do you need to be satisfied that it’s enough?”
He answered, “Just a little more. When I had a half million dollars, I kept working because I needed just a little more. When I had a million, I still needed a little more. When I had fifty million, I still wanted a little more. I realize now, I’m always going to need just a little bit more.”
Another story I heard came from a time when communications and transportation were not nearly as rapid as they are now. A very rich man had decided to sail from New York to London on one of the ships in the fleet he owned. The only source of news was through the ship’s radio, usually operated by a friendly and caring young man.
One morning at breakfast, the rich man was bemoaning his lack of sleep. He finally announced to those around him, “I’d give a million dollars if I could have just one night of good, restful sleep without worrying.”
A few minutes later the radio operator delivered a message saying the office building that was the nerve center of his financial empire had burned to the ground. Later he brought a message that a massive explosion had destroyed the hub of his enormous rail network and most of his trains. At dinner that evening, the radio operator reported that a hurricane had wiped out practically all the ships he owned except the one he was on. In the evening, a message informed the man that a scam artist had been able to empty his bank accounts.
The man lamented, saying, “I have nothing left! Everything is gone. What will I do now?”
The radio operator patted him on the shoulder and said, “I’m sorry about all this trouble, sir. I don’t suppose there is anything at all you can do about it. Worrying certainly can’t change what has already happened. You might as well just try to get some sleep.”
The next morning, one of the man’s friends asked him if he had been able to get any sleep the night before. He said, “Yes, I did. It seems strange, but once I realized everything was gone, I didn’t lie there gazing at the ceiling planning strategies. Nothing could bring back what was destroyed. I couldn’t make decisions about buying or selling because I had nothing left to sell and no money to buy. I couldn’t even think of any more catastrophes to guard against, so I slept very well.”
The radio operator, who had arrived moments before, said, “I’m glad to hear that. You owe me a million dollars.”
The man exclaimed, “I’m bankrupt! I have nothing! Besides, why would I owe you anything close to a million?”
“Yesterday morning, you said you’d give a million dollars for one good night’s sleep. Today, you said you slept well last night because you knew worry couldn’t bring back what was already gone. I gave you that good night’s sleep with all the messages I handed you yesterday. I certainly don’t expect you to pay me a million, but you would be able to, because you have everything you had yesterday. None of those calamities actually happened.”
The headline that said, “How much money do you need to be secure?” indicates the faith some people have in wealth. They seem sure that enough money can solve all problems they might ever have. Solomon was wise enough to know that is not so.
He wrote, “Will you set your eyes on that which is not? For riches certainly make themselves wings; They fly away like an eagle toward heaven,” (Proverbs 23:5 NKJV). No matter how much money you have accumulated, it can disappear so quickly you will have no chance to catch it. He also said, “For riches are not forever, nor does a crown endure to all generations,” (Proverbs 27:24 NKJV). As king of Israel, he was well aware that Saul had lost his kingdom. The history of Israel shows that David’s children fought over his kingdom, and one of them was even able to take it from David himself for a period of time before David finally passed it on to Solomon.
“A good name is to be chosen rather than great riches, loving favor rather than silver and gold,” (Proverbs 22:1 NKJV). Having people who know your character and consider you worthy of trust can be much more valuable than any amount of money you can accumulate. The person who spends all his time scrambling for more and more financially can be very poor in real influence and esteem among his neighbors. (See Proverbs 13:7.)
What do you need to feel secure? Is your hope for the future rooted in riches or in the love of God? Jesus loves us so much He laid down His life to free us from the sin that would separate us from God. Surely love is more valuable and more powerful than silver or gold.
•
Security
There is no amount of money
That can buy security.
Dollars cannot stop an earthquake.
Gold won’t calm an angry sea.
You can’t find peace for sale in stores.
No price will buy what you desire.
You could lose all wealth you’ve ever had
Through theft or hoax or flood or fire.
You won’t find safety sold online
Nor in a mall or downtown shop.
There is no earthly bodyguard
Who can always make the danger stop.
Can you find a sanctuary —
A retreat where you can hide?
You can be secure in Jesus’ arms
With the Holy Spirit as your guide.
When you have God’s Spirit in you
Filling you with joy and love,
You’ll find everything that matters
Is held safe in Heaven above.
•
Bible Verses
Proverbs 13:7 (NKJV) — There is one who makes himself rich, yet has nothing; and one who makes himself poor, yet has great riches.