Wow! There is certainly a lot of stuff to look at this month. Let’s start with fuel prices.
You will note that I said fuel prices, not just gasoline. Diesel fuel prices are through the roof. It seems that a fair number of people believe that diesel fuel prices don’t affect them. After all, they don’t have any diesel vehicles. Why should they care? Well, there are a number of reasons. When a farmer plows his fields, he uses a tractor powered by diesel fuel. The same goes for when he plants his crops and harvests them. Then, the harvested crops are hauled to the processing facility by a truck that runs on diesel. After that, they are once again hauled by a diesel truck to be distributed to consumers. Trains, which transport countless goods, are also diesel powered. Remember that consumers are at the very end of the supply chain. While the costs get passed down through the chain, the consumer can’t pass them on. The result is higher prices, and this does not apply just to food.
Gasoline is, of course, important as well. The more you have to spend on gas, the less you have to spend on other things, so the entire economy is affected. The Secretary of Transportation has suggested that high gas prices are another reason to switch to electric cars. If someone is eking out a living, and driving an old car, how in the world are they going to afford a Tesla? This is an example of the current administration’s total detachment from most average Americans.
Biden supporters argue that the President doesn’t set gas prices. That is true, he doesn’t. The administration’s policies, however, are a major factor. If we were allowed to exploit our own oil resources, prices would go down, and we would not be at the mercy of countries like Iran, which hate us. It’s doubtful that they have our best interests at heart.
The truckers’ convoy has been making the news a bit lately. Of course, the Left is branding them with names such as domestic terrorists, although protests such as this are very peaceful, especially compared with the actions of groups such as BLM and Antifa, which the liberals call peaceful protesters. It’s good to know that there are people willing to stand up for freedom.
Then, we have the Ukraine situation. To say that it is disturbing is to put it very mildly. It brings to mind Hitler’s invasion of Poland in 1939, which led to the Second World War. If you look at it from a purely rational point of view, do you think Putin would have done this with Trump in the White House? It is highly unlikely. All of this, of course, begs the question of how much the United States should get involved in the situation. Should Americans be sacrificed for something which a strong administration would have prevented?
It is believed, but not proven, that Iran fired missiles at a United States consulate in Iraq. If it turns out to be true, how will the Biden administration handle it? I doubt if the Iranians are very worried about it.
Despite Democrat denials, we are experiencing runaway inflation. In addition, shortages are showing up in grocery and other stores. Despite all of this, Biden supporters are claiming that the economy is improving by leaps and bounds. At least, we can take comfort in the fact that there are no mean tweets, and Nancy Pelosi will still be able to afford her ice cream.
And finally, we have the case of Bill Cosby. The case has been through many courts, including the Supeme Court. I don’t know if he is guilty or not. I do, however, find it odd that the allegations against him emerged right after he made some comments that upset some so-called black leaders. It’s time to leave him alone.