What is small, black and yellow, and drops things? A fumble bee!
We are now just a couple weeks away from our 2023 All Together Now Summer Reading program kick-off! This year’s theme is all about kindness and unity, and Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library is tailoring our theme just a step further to put the focus on how we can “bee” kind to one another as well as learn lots about these incredible little creatures and all they do for our world. From the environment and science-based topics, to a whole host of other activities, there’s lots to discover and do this summer with (and at!) the library!
Join us for kick-off on June 13 at 6 p.m. for Book Bingo! This is a fun family event at the library where we will be playing bingo for books, book-related items, and more as prizes.
You can also download a complete list of our summer events as a PDF from our library Facebook page. Check it out!
When do bees get married? When they’ve found their honey!
Update to date, time and location: The On the Same Page Book Club will now meet on Wednesday, June 14 at 6 p.m. at Porchvue Winery to discuss “Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption” by Stephen King.
“Suspenseful, mysterious and heart-wrenching, this iconic King novella, populated by a cast of unforgettable characters, is about a fiercely compelling convict named Andy Dufresne who is seeking his ultimate revenge.” (Amazon.com)
Attendees of this month’s book discussion are asked to also watch the 1994 film, “The Shawshank Redemption,” as part of the discussion will include comparisons between the novella and movie.
Upcoming CareerLink Events:
Tuesday, June 27 at noon — CareerLink Workshop: Resume Do’s and Don’t’s. The purpose of this workshop is to learn the basics of resume writing. Information session only; however, appointments can be made at a later date and time for individual resume assistance. CareerLink workshops are completely free and open to the public.
The library recently added numerous Large Print titles to our collection with more on the way.
These materials were purchased through a grant from the Oil Creek Library District. The Oil Creek Library District is funded completely by the public library subsidy of the state and works behind the scenes to make library services better for everyone in Clarion, Jefferson and Venango counties. (You may recognize the name from Libby — another service they help us provide.) These items are just one small way state aid helps us serve you better and why it is so critical to our community. Please thank our legislators for their support and continued funding for our libraries.
Here is a list of the titles that are currently available — more will be available shortly!
• “Prisoners of the Castle: An Epic Story of Survival and Escape from Colditz, the Nazis’ Fortress Prison” by Ben Macintyre.
• “Murder on an Irish Farm” by Carlene O’Connor.
• “Out of the Embers” by Amanda Cabot.
• “The First to Die at the End” by Adam Silvera.
• “The Vanishing” by Abigail Wilson.
• “Haven: A Novel” by Emma Donoghue.
• “Instructions for Dancing” by Nicola Yoon.
• “Shelter in the Storm: A Johns Mill Amish Romance” by Laurel Blount.
• “Dreams Rekindled” by Amanda Cabot.
• “Her Forbidden Amish Child: Her Uplifting Inspirational Romance” by Leigh Bale.
• “The Heart of the Mountains” by Pepper Basham.
• “Distant Thunder” by Stuart Woods.
• “The Maze: A John Corey Novel” by Nelson DeMille.
• “Our Crooked Hearts” by Melissa Albert.
• “The Preacher’s Son” by Patricia Johns.
Summer StoryBook Trail Update!
This summer, our StoryBook Trail will be moving to a new location along the Sligo Spur of the Redbank Valley Trail. (You may have seen the feature spotlight article on this very topic earlier this year.)
Instead of on Lawsonham Road, you’ll access the new, permanent installation on Route 861. Keep checking back for more!