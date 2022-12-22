Christmas is really breathing down our necks right now. On top of that, we might be getting a blast of polar weather over the holiday weekend. If you’re reading this on Dec. 23 or so, it’s too late to ship any gifts.
With the way the economy is, many people, especially young adults out on their own for the first time, are struggling a little or a lot. Cash is always a welcome gift, but you sometimes have to tiptoe around issues of pride. This is where a goodie bag or blessing box comes in handy.
As a parent and grandparent, I’ve just followed the example of my own parents. My daughter and her husband always got a couple of bags of food and household items on every visit when they were newlyweds. Now their boys get a so-called grandma bag to help stretch their limited budgets.
When my ex and I were newlyweds 45 years ago, his aunt gave us a laundry basket packed full of kitchen items. We had everything from a cheese grater to a complete line of common herbs and spices. Her generosity stuck with me, and so this is my go-to gift idea at anytime.
You can go out with a shopping list and buy items, but it is very easy just to shop from your own stash. While the necessities are always a good idea, slipping in a little personal-care item is good for somebody who may already be struggling. A bar of scented soap or a pack of disposable razors might be very welcome.
Many years ago, a coworker told me about her sick neighbor. I’ve forgotten the details, but she was rather young and had a few small children to care for. My colleague and I assembled a couple of bags of groceries, and I added a small pack of razors as an afterthought.
I heard later that those razors were a big hit because they were needed and the recipient had no way to shop on her own.
It’s the little things like that that stick in your mind. They shape your gift-giving forever after.
Gone are the days, at least for a while, of grandiose gifts that are meant to impress for a minute, are enjoyed for a week and then are banished to the back of the closet. At least that’s the way I view the world right now. I’m an optimist, but reality has my attention in a big way.
It isn’t only me. This is a topic making the rounds in a number of circles.
Remember the canned-food collection garnered from a barbershop quartet concert a month or so ago? They collected 700 cans of food and $700 for the local food pantry. That seems like a lot until you realize that the pantry aids more than 100 families and individuals every month.
Can you spare seven cans from your kitchen shelves right now? Done on a regular basis, this would go far in solving one of the food pantry’s ongoing issues.
Yes, there may be a few individuals who cheat and visit more than one pantry all the time. Most do not. I’d rather give something, and then let the Almighty sort out the details.
If you’re still balking at the idea, then warm socks, knitting hats and winter gloves should be a welcome alternative. Heating prices are climbing even higher, and folks are setting back their thermostats. The coming weekend storm might be harder than it needs to be for a lot of people.
Now, we might be tempted to assume that anybody who lives in our fair state should be used to the weather and is well-supplied with winter warmers. Then again, have you ever stood in a supermarket line and seen buggies piled high with toilet paper, eggs, milk and bread if six inches of snow are in the forecast? Same thing, different day.
On second thought, a shopping cart heaped with those items would be akin to seeing a camel strolling down Broad Street right now. There’s always a shortage of something, and then there are the prices.
I said here before that I write this column not only for present-day readers but also for imaginary historians inhabiting a hopefully more peaceful and prosperous future. We ourselves would not have believed how much the world could change even three years ago.
But we’re all still here. Living through a historic time isn’t as much fun as it sounds in books, though.
Merry Christmas, and may God bless us, every one.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]