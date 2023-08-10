“Here,” Mickey said, as he handed the clipboard and a pen to one of the team members. “I need all your signatures before I can hand in the entry for the competition.”
Mickey got more and more worried as he watched the team members sign the paper. “I didn’t know so many of you were lefties!” he exclaimed. “We don’t have a chance!” Four of the girls and three of the boys on the team had signed with their left hands.
“What are you so upset about?” Lydia asked. “We lefties can be just as good as anyone else—sometimes better. Lefties are so important we even have a special day. August 13th is Left Handers Day. Besides we’re the ones who are in our right minds.”
“What do you mean by that?” Mickey argued. “I’m certainly not insane just because I use my right hand.”
“Lydia isn’t saying you’re insane,” Jeff responded. “She’s simply saying the right side of the brain controls the motor skills on the left side of the body, so she’s using her ‘right mind.’ The left side of your brain controls your right hand, so I guess you’re in your ‘left mind.’”
“That may be true,” Elena interjected, “but I’ve read that the word ‘sinister’ came from the Latin word for ‘on the left side.’ Left was considered unlucky or unfavorable—maybe even dangerous. I’m not sure what to think.”
“Well, I can tell you one thing for sure,” Ben announced. “I’ve been reading about the tribe of Benjamin in the Bible, and I’m left-handed, so I noticed that there were 700 men from the tribe of Benjamin who were left-handed and they ‘could sling a stone at a hair’s breadth and not miss.’” (See Judges 20:16.) “I don’t suppose all lefties are that good, but they’re not necessarily bad just because they’re left-handed.”
Some people are ambidextrous which literally means “right-handed on both sides.” A group of ambidextrous warriors from the tribe of Benjamin helped David. “Now these were the men who came to David at Ziklag while he was still a fugitive from Saul the son of Kish; and they were among the mighty men, helpers in the war, armed with bows, using both the right hand and the left in hurling stones and shooting arrows with the bow. They were of Benjamin, Saul’s brethren,” (1 Chronicles 12:1-2 NKJV).
Our language seems to assign greater worth to the right hand, possibly partly because of the superstition about the left being unlucky and maybe also because approximately 90 per cent of people are right-handed. Dexter is a Latin root meaning “on the right side,” and the English word, dexterous, derived from that root, means able, skillful or deft.
Some passages in the Bible also indicate a preference for the right hand. When Joseph brought his sons for Jacob to bless them, he placed Ephraim, the younger son, to Jacob’s left and the older son, Manasseh, to his right. When Jacob put his right hand on Ephraim’s head, Joseph tried to move his hand to Manasseh’s head and said, “Not so, my father, for this one is the firstborn; put your right hand on his head.” (See Genesis 48:17-18.)
“But his father refused and said, ‘I know, my son, I know. He also shall become a people, and he also shall be great; but truly his younger brother shall be greater than he, and his descendants shall become a multitude of nations,’” (Genesis 48:19 NKJV).
Apparently, Joseph expected the older son to receive the greater blessing which would be given by the right hand.
The right as a favored position is shown also when Jesus says, “When the Son of Man comes in His glory, and all the holy angels with Him, then He will sit on the throne of His glory. All the nations will be gathered before Him, and He will separate them one from another, as a shepherd divides his sheep from the goats. And He will set the sheep on His right hand, but the goats on the left. Then the King will say to those on His right hand, ‘Come, you blessed of My Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world: for I was hungry and you gave Me food; I was thirsty and you gave Me drink; I was a stranger and you took Me in; I was naked and you clothed Me; I was sick and you visited Me; I was in prison and you came to Me,’” (Matthew 25:31-36 NLKV).
“Then He will also say to those on the left hand, [those who had not served Him] ‘Depart from Me, you cursed, into the everlasting fire prepared for the devil and his angels,’” (Matthew 25:41 NKJV).
The Pharisees were very careful to follow rituals in cleansing their hands, but the hands being blessed in the passage above are the hands that have served. Whether we are right-handed or left-handed makes little difference as long as we are servant-handed. The important question is, “Are we using our hands to serve others?”
Clean Hands
and a Pure Heart
Hands.
Clean hands;
Hands washed with water;
Hands cleansed according to the law.
And yet ... hands used to hurt another.
Selfish, grasping hands.
Evil hands.
Hands.
Dirty hands;
Hands soiled with toil and caring;
Hands unclean under the law.
And yet ... hands folded in prayer.
Honest, giving hands.
Gentle hands.
Which are the clean hands?
Where is the pure heart?
