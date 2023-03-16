“I heard a preacher on the radio in my car on the way home from work today,” Vicki said. “He claimed to have studied prophecy in the Bible for several years, and he says he’s found enough information to pretty much know when Christ will come again. He says he has narrowed it down to about a five-year period. Do you think there’s any chance he’s right?”
“Well, he’s right about one thing,” Selena answered. “Christ is coming again, ‘But of that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father. Take heed, watch and pray; for you do not know when the time is,’ (Mark 13:32-33 NKJV). The guy you were listening to may be sincere in his effort to warn people to prepare for the Second Coming, but he may be sincerely wrong about being able to predict the timing. On the other hand, he may be a fraud who is only trying to get a lot of people to donate money to his organization.”
Most legitimate students of the End Times will only point to the things that we have been told would happen and possibly try to match them up with current situations. They do not try to predict the actual date of the Second Coming. These people seem to be following an illustration Jesus used: “Now learn this parable from the fig tree: When its branch has already become tender, and puts forth leaves, you know that summer is near. So you also, when you see these things happening, know that it is near — at the doors!” (Mark 13:28-29 NKJV).
There are lots of things we can learn from plants. In fact, many gardening guides suggest the best way to decide when to plant a garden is to notice what is happening with trees and wild plants. If we keep our eyes open and think about what we are seeing, we may even be given messages from God.
If you see a violet blooming in November, (an April, springtime, really-truly violet blooming in November!), do you stop to think it might just be a message from God? Maybe to add to that, you have seen your forsythia bush blossoming, too — only few little yellow flowers, but definitely blooming. Why would the usually springtime flowers bloom just as winter is beginning, when there is no chance to produce seed?
Maybe God sent them to give us hope through the winter. They don’t really belong in the fall, but there they are, proclaiming that spring will come again. Do Christians serve a similar purpose? This world is not our home; we don’t belong here; but this is where God set us to blooming in order to tell everyone there is hope, that God loved us so much He sent Jesus to pay the penalty for our sin and fit us for the heaven that is yet to come.
Some plants may help renew our hope for spring after we have weathered the worst of the winter. We see them pushing through the mulch, getting covered with snow, and then reappearing as the snow melts.
•
Snowdrops
Look out through your window
When it’s not quite spring,
Although the snow is melting
And some birds agree to sing.
That little patch of white there,
Over by the garden wall,
A bit of snow remaining,
But also, some flowers small.
Tiny little snowdrops
Brave late winter cold
Bringing early signs of spring,
Hope for hearts to hold.
•
God has used a reference to plants to help us realize where to find safety and assurance. “Blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord, and whose hope is the Lord. For he shall be like a tree planted by the waters, which spreads out its roots by the river, and will not fear when heat comes; But its leaf will be green, and will not be anxious in the year of drought, nor will cease from yielding fruit,” (Jeremiah 17:7-8 NKJV). If we trust in God, we will have no reason to fear the pressures of life. There will be no reason for possible calamities to make us anxious. We can continue producing the fruits of the Spirit. Just as God provided abundantly for the tree, He will provide for us.
A similar verse encourages us to delight in God’s word and to meditate on His law. (See Psalm 1:1-3 NKJV.)
Since it is close to St. Patrick’s Day, we will probably be seeing a lot of shamrock decorations and even shamrock plants for sale. Those plants can also give us some lessons about God and His love.
•
The Shamrock
Every little shamrock leaf
Has just three heart-shaped parts —
A splendid green reminder
Of a truth stamped on our hearts.
The God of Love who made us
Is Three and yet just One —
God the Father, Holy Spirit,
And our Savior, Christ the Son.
The dainty trumpet flowers,
So pure and clean and white,
Proclaim that Jesus’ blood can make
Each heart pure in God’s sight.
The shamrock folds its leaves at night
Like hands we fold in prayer
Giving God our praise and worship
As He soothes our grief and care.
If we’ll accept the gift God gives
And let Him make us whole,
There’ll be no need for Irish luck
As God’s joy fills each soul,
So let every little shamrock
Proclaim God’s love for you —
A token of His promises
Each day declared anew.
•
Bible Verses
Psalm 1:1-3 (NKJV) — Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor stands in the path of sinners, nor sits in the seat of the scornful; But his delight is in the law of the Lord, and in His law he meditates day and night. He shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that brings forth its fruit in its season, whose leaf also shall not wither; And whatever he does shall prosper.