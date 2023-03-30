Honest, I try to hold myself back from talking about the weather. On the other hand, we are living through what are described as “historic” or “unprecedented” times, but they aren’t. We just haven’t experienced this much nonsense in such a short period of time.
Another severe weather system brewed up and decided to hit the Deep South over the weekend. While this area didn’t see any tornadoes, we did have a bit of a blow on Saturday. And once again we had a day of torrential downpours on Friday.
This caused all kinds of problems even though area streams stayed within their banks for the most part. Or at least nothing too bad happened. I tend to be a little twitchy after the June 2019 flash flood along Leasure Run and other watercourses in Porter Township.
Nevertheless, that excess moisture played hob with phone and Internet services for many of us. I had my first clue that something was wrong during a wellness-check call from my health insurer on Friday morning. The lady on the line seemed cranky, as if I were somehow generating a force field of static.
Or at least I think so, because her words sounded like, “Can … hear … ? (crackle, crackle, buzz). … up … try again?”
It was hard to tell as her words were severely distorted. However, I’m not prone to annoying random callers that way.
Spam callers may or may not be subjected to my pretending to be hard of hearing as I stumble around yelling at a nonexistent caregiver. Otherwise, I spew a few sentences in what I remember of my college German. Put on the spot, I can mumble an offer of eel soup to an unfortunate telemarketer on the other end of the line.
Whatever my peculiarities, the telecom gods paid me back in spades for a couple of days. Really, I can’t complain. Despite our living on the back road to somewhere else, it is rare to have troubles with public utilities.
But back to Friday. At least my cell phone still worked, so I called my phone provider’s technical support line. I wasn’t really complaining, but I thought the company would like to know that there was a problem in our area.
As with most technology glitches, the tech support gal asked me if I had tried turning off and unplugging everything. A grizzled veteran of many a computer problem, I had already tried that three times.
And for a few minutes after we hung up, things worked rather well and I canceled a service call scheduled for Monday. Of course, my phone and Internet service degraded shortly thereafter.
Fuss and bother. So I called back, got an automated response and yet another service appointment for Monday. But this time I was threatened with a $50 fee if I didn’t call back to cancel it or if I wasn’t at home at some extremely inconvenient time.
You know, I object to bullying and coercion, especially if somebody is trying to shake me down over a problem I didn’t create.
So, for a good portion of Saturday my phone line was out of service — no dial tone, only the sound of an open line. Once in a while, I’d find a voice message from tech support that made it through somehow, but the phone never rang.
You’re hearing it here first. The phone company is run by the Wizard of Oz. Or aliens.
A few hours passed and then there was a feeble ring resembling the bleating of an anemic sheep. Dumbfounded, I picked up the handset and heard a recorded voice asking me if I still needed that confounded service call.
“Please press ‘1’ to cancel.”
Done, by golly. But there was no living person on the other end of the line to hear my indignant snort.
At least that part of the problem had been solved, but my Internet connection was still acting as if it had tetanus. You know how that goes. Stumble along for a few minutes, seize up for a while, regain consciousness briefly, seize up, rinse and repeat.
It got better. Maybe.
Here I sit early on a Monday morning, banging away at my keyboard in case I have to transfer this tale of woe to my tablet and decamp to some place with a stable public Wifi signal. But I’m an optimist, so I probably won’t have to do that.
On the plus side, it’s going to be a fine day if that rosy-fingered dawn is telling the truth.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]